FTI Consulting Expands Transactions Communications Capabilities with Two Senior Hires

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its transactions, shareholder activism and issues management capabilities with the appointments of Dan Scorpio and Heather Wilson as Senior Managing Directors within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

“Guiding a transaction from announcement through close has never been more challenging with complex, intertwined stakeholder risks that pose meaningful threats to successful close and value realization,” said Pat Tucker, Americas Head of M&A and Activism for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “The dedicated, multi-disciplinary M&A team we’ve assembled is unique and enables our clients to understand, anticipate and mitigate risks to capture transaction value. The addition of Heather and Dan, and geographic expansion in the Midwest and West Coast, is an important milestone for our transaction and overall event-driven communications offering that will have an immediate impact for our clients.”

Mr. Scorpio, who is based in Chicago, has more than a decade of experience leading high-profile M&A and reputational engagements for Fortune 500 companies, private equity and family businesses such as T-Mobile, Keurig Dr Pepper, IFF and Pritzker Private Capital, as well as Medline on its 2025 IPO, the largest globally since 2021. In his role, Mr. Scorpio will advise clients on M&A transactions, shareholder activism defense and financial communications issues.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Scorpio was a Managing Director and Head of the M&A and Activism practice at H/Advisors Abernathy, where he provided strategic communications, stakeholder engagement and reputation management counsel to executive leadership teams and boards of directors. He has presented at the Garrett Institute and Corporate Counsel Institute and at industry forums hosted by National Investor Relations Institute, National Association of Corporate Directors and the Society for Corporate Governance.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Scorpio said, “I am thrilled to join FTI Consulting and its rapidly growing M&A and Activism team. FTI Consulting’s differentiated offering is resonating in today’s dynamic marketplace, as clients are demanding experienced counsel, data-driven insights and highly tailored strategic execution through the moments that matter most. As the M&A market gains momentum in an increasingly complex global geopolitical environment, it’s clear to me that the integrated resources of FTI Consulting are best suited to solve companies’ most pressing challenges and partner with clients to achieve their business goals.”

Ms. Wilson, who is based in Los Angeles, has deep expertise in transactions, crisis and issues management. She has worked across a range of industries, including for organizations such as IBM, HP, AbbVie, Mattel, the state of California and Goop, and for venture capital and private equity funds on issues including crisis response, high-profile litigation, transaction communications and investor relations, and public affairs. She is a frequent public speaker on crisis management and special situations.

At FTI Consulting, Ms. Wilson will advise clients around transactions and crisis situations and bolster the firm’s presence on the West Coast. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Wilson was the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at AccentCare, a national provider of home health services, where she led all communications, crisis and issues management, digital and brand marketing. Earlier in her career, she was a journalist at CBS Marketwatch, Fox News and CNBC.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Wilson said, “FTI Consulting has a world-class strategic communications team with deep and broad expertise to handle our clients’ unique needs through any crisis or deal lifecycle. I’m excited to join this integrated team and expand our footprint in the Golden State.”

FTI Consulting’s integrated transaction communications offering supports clients in realizing deal success by delivering investor support and approval, mitigating political risk for regulatory clearance and setting clients up for integration success. The team taps into the firm’s global expertise across corporate reputation, investor relations, public affairs, people and transformation and digital strategy. This work is complemented by FTI Consulting’s broader M&A and Activism services, including merger integration, business transformation, media relations, proxy advisory, investor engagement, ESG strategy and strategic advisory work for chief financial officers.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

