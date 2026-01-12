Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend NuVista Shareholders Vote “For” Proposed Ovintiv Transaction

ISS cites flexibility for NuVista Shareholders to realize certain cash value or continued participation in endorsing the Arrangement

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA) (“NuVista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), have recommended shareholders of NuVista (“NuVista Shareholders”) vote “FOR” the special resolution approving the Arrangement (as defined below) at the upcoming special meeting of NuVista Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on January 23, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time). At the Meeting, NuVista Shareholders will be asked to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) involving NuVista, NuVista Shareholders, Ovintiv Inc. (“Ovintiv”) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ovintiv, Ovintiv Canada ULC.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, NuVista Shareholders shall be entitled to elect to receive, in exchange for their shares of NuVista (“NuVista Shares”): (i) $18.00 in cash per NuVista Share (the “Cash Consideration”); (ii) 0.344 of a share in the common stock of Ovintiv (each whole share, an “Ovintiv Share”) per NuVista Share (the “Share Consideration”); or (iii) a combination of Cash Consideration and Share Consideration for their NuVista Shares (the “Combined Consideration”), subject to rounding and proration based on the maximum aggregate Cash Consideration and the maximum aggregate Share Consideration set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

Independent Third-Party Proxy Advisory Recommendations

In issuing its endorsement in the report dated January 9, 2026, ISS lauded the sales process and negotiations that generated increased consideration with a larger cash component, and a valuation that “exceeds historical market prices over the last 15 years” as key factors in arriving at their positive recommendation.

As an independent proxy advisory firm, ISS has approximately 3,400 clients including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions.

“We’re pleased to see the transaction receive the endorsements of the leading independent proxy advisory firms and that they’ve recognized the accelerated value and opportunity this transaction creates for the NuVista Shareholders,” said Mike Lawford, President, CEO and Director of NuVista. “These recommendations further reinforce our Board’s determination that this transaction represents the best path forward for NuVista and NuVista Shareholders.”

MEETING AND VOTING DETAILS:

The Meeting will be held on January 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time), in person at the Conference Centre (4th floor) of Eighth Avenue Place, 525 – 8th Avenue, S.W., Calgary, Alberta. NuVista Shareholders are urged to vote well in advance of the Meeting and in any event, prior to the proxy voting deadline, of Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. (Calgary time).

Registered NuVista Shareholders, being those who hold their NuVista Shares with a physical share certificate or DRS Advice, may vote by: (a) by mail using the return envelope accompanying the management information circular and proxy statement of NuVista dated December 19, 2025 (the “Circular”) that was mailed to NuVista Shareholders or one addressed to Odyssey Trust Company, Proxy Department, Trader's Bank Building, 1100 – 67 Yonge Street, Toronto ON M5E 1J8; (b) by hand delivery to the same address; or (c) through the internet at https://vote.odysseytrust.com.

Beneficial NuVista Shareholders, being those who hold their shares at a bank, brokerage, or other intermediary, should follow the instructions set out in the voting instruction form (“VIF”) accompanying the Circular. For the majority of beneficial NuVista Shareholders, voting will be facilitated by Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation and they will be provided a 16-digit control number, which can be used to vote: (i) online at http://proxyvote.com; (ii) by telephone at the number listed on VIF; or (iii) by completing and returning the VIF using the return envelope provided with the VIF. Certain Beneficial NuVista Shareholders will also be eligible to vote their NuVista Shares over the phone by calling NuVista’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll Free) or 1-416- 304-0211 (Outside North America).

The Circular and related Meeting materials can be found on NuVista's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on NuVista's website at www.nvaenergy.com.

ELECTION REMINDER

NuVista also reminds NuVista Shareholders to submit their elections in respect of the consideration to be received pursuant to the Arrangement. To be valid, registered NuVista Shareholders must submit their elections to Odyssey Trust Company (the “Depositary”), who is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement, by Wednesday January 21, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary Time) (the “Election Deadline”).

Under the Arrangement, each NuVista Shareholder shall be entitled to elect to receive: (i) Cash Consideration; (ii) Share Consideration; or (iii) Combined Consideration for such NuVista Shareholder's NuVista Shares, subject to rounding and proration based on the maximum aggregate Cash Consideration and the maximum aggregate Share Consideration.

NuVista Shareholders who do not submit their election ahead of the Election Deadline will be deemed to have elected to receive Cash Consideration with respect to 50% of their NuVista Shares and Share Consideration with respect to 50% of their NuVista Shares.

Registered NuVista Shareholders must complete and return the Letter of Transmittal and Election Form which will enable each NuVista Shareholder to obtain the consideration they are entitled to receive under the Arrangement. The Letter of Transmittal and Election Form is for use by registered NuVista Shareholders only. Beneficial NuVista Shareholders should contact their intermediary/broker regarding the Arrangement in order to provide instructions on how such intermediary/broker should complete the Letter of Transmittal and Election Form and make their election. The intermediary/broker may establish earlier deadlines for making elections.

ABOUT NUVISTA

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta. NuVista’s primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin. The NuVista Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol NVA. Learn more at www.nuvistaenergy.com.

CURRENCY

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian (C$) unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or NuVista's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “estimate”, “will”, “would”, “believe”, “plan”, “expected”, “potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, and without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to: the expected timing and location of the Meeting; the belief that the Arrangement will create accelerated value and opportunity for NuVista Shareholders; the form of consideration that NuVista Shareholders will receive under the Arrangement, including as a result of proration based on elections made by other NuVista Shareholders; and other similar statements.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on management's expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to complete the Arrangement; the Meeting will be held on the timing anticipated and will not be adjourned or postponed; the approval of the Arrangement at the Meeting; Ovintiv's ability to finance the Arrangement; regulatory, stock exchange and government approvals for the Arrangement, including under the Investment Canada Act; future crude oil, bitumen blend, natural gas, electricity, condensate and other diluent prices; and other matters related to the Arrangement.

By its nature, such forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement may be varied, accelerated or terminated in certain circumstances; risks relating to the outcome of the Arrangement, including the risks associated with approval at the Meeting and receipt of regulatory approvals; the risk that the conditions to the Arrangement may not be satisfied, or to the extent permitted, waived, including the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner or at all; the risk that the Meeting is adjourned or postponed; the risk that operating results will differ from what is currently anticipated; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks.

Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Arrangement will be found in the Circular, along with NuVista's other public disclosure documents which are available through NuVista's website at www.nvaenergy.com. and through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and NuVista assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

