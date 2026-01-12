BrainsWay Announces FDA Approval of Neurolief’s Proliv™Rx Neuromodulation System for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive brain stimulation technologies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for Neurolief's Proliv™Rx system, a Class III device, as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from at least one previous antidepressant medication, for use at home or in the clinic.

This approval represents a significant regulatory milestone, making Proliv™Rx the first and only at-home neuromodulation treatment with FDA labeling applicable to treatment refractory MDD patients. The approval expands the clinical landscape beyond traditional in-clinic care and reflects growing regulatory recognition of advanced neuromodulation solutions designed for use in the home setting.

“Our strategic investment in Neurolief, which includes an option to acquire Neurolief, positions us to both enhance our current value proposition to our existing market as well as potentially increase our total addressable market by enabling care for patients who may not be able to easily access the clinic. We are currently working on meaningful synergistic approaches that include the commercial and research infrastructures of both companies,” stated Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “This FDA approval represents an exciting early validation of our investment strategy and reinforces our conviction in data-driven, technology-enabled mental health care. Our work with Neurolief, which is singular among TMS manufacturers, further strengthens our leadership position and advances our long-term vision to become the only company in the mental health space offering data-based integration of multiple treatment modalities across multiple care settings,” concluded Mr. Levy.

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a pioneering neuromodulation company committed to developing breakthrough therapies for mental health and neurological disorders. The company has developed the world’s first wearable, non-invasive, multi-channel brain neuromodulation system, that is designed for use at home, engineered to simultaneously stimulate key neural pathways in the head in order to modulate brain regions involved in regulation of mood and pain. Neurolief's Proliv™Rx device was granted Premarket Approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is indicated as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adults who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from at least one previous antidepressant medication, for use at home or in clinic. Its Relivion® MG device is currently FDA-cleared and CE-marked for the treatment of migraine. Learn more at: www.neurolief.com.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

