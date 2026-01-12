AGM Holdings Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Enter the New Arena of Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), is one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both Crypto ASIC chip design (“ASIC”) and High-performance computing server production, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amber Premium (NASDAQ: AMBR), a globally leading digital wealth management platform, to jointly explore strategic collaboration opportunities in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Dr. Bo Zhu, CEO of AGM Group, stated that this collaboration is not accidental but an inevitable choice resulting from AGMH's continuous innovation in the blockchain field:

I. Collaboration Background: RWA Tokenization – The Next Blue Ocean in Blockchain Technology​



In the rapidly evolving digital economy, RWA tokenization is becoming a key bridge connecting traditional finance and the blockchain ecosystem. By converting physical assets such as real estate, artworks, and commodities into on-chain tokens, AGM aims to enhance asset liquidity, reduce transaction costs, and provide investors with more transparent ownership management. Under this collaboration, Amber Premium will provide support in blockchain technology architecture and digital asset infrastructure design, while AGMH will focus on the deep integration of hardware and computing capabilities to provide underlying computational power support for RWA projects.

II. Significance of the Collaboration: Technological Complementarity and Ecosystem Synergy​

• Strengthening AGMH’s Full-Stack Blockchain Capabilities​

AGMH’s core advantage lies in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance hardware (such as ASIC chips and cryptocurrency mining machines), while Amber Premium has deep expertise in digital asset custody, compliance frameworks, and institutional-grade wealth management. The collaboration will form a "hardware + software + ecosystem" closed loop: AGMH’s computational infrastructure will provide secure and efficient underlying support for RWA tokenization, while Amber Premium’s technical solutions will optimize the circulation and management efficiency of assets after they are on-chain.

• Seizing First-Mover Advantage in the RWA Sector​

This collaboration enables AGMH to enter high-frequency, high-value scenarios, driving the company’s evolution from a "hardware supplier" to a "full-stack blockchain solution provider." For example, by tokenizing mining equipment or data center assets, AGMH can explore new asset financing models and further optimize its capital structure.

• Paving the Way for the AI Industry: The Potential of "Tokenizing" Computing Resources​

The explosive growth of the AI industry has created massive demand for computing power. AGMH’s experience in high-performance computing equipment can be combined with RWA tokenization technology to explore innovative approaches for "tokenizing computing power assets." For instance, converting the usage rights of GPU clusters or AI training servers into on-chain tokens could allow investors to share in computing power profits. This model not only improves hardware utilization but also provides flexible computing power leasing solutions for AI startups, creating synergy between blockchain and AI.

III. Future Outlook: From Blockchain Hardware to a "Computing Power + Assets" Ecosystem Platform​

• Short-Term Goals: Solidifying the RWA Technological Foundation​

AGMH will collaborate with Amber Premium to complete pilot projects, focusing on validating asset-on-chain processes within a compliance framework and exploring cooperation mechanisms with regulatory agencies. AGMH’s ASIC chip R&D capabilities can further optimize the computational efficiency of blockchain nodes, providing customized hardware support for RWA networks.

• Medium to Long-Term Strategy: Building a "Blockchain + AI" Infrastructure​

Tokenization technology can be extended to virtual assets such as AI training data and model warrants in the future. AGMH plans to apply its RWA experience to the AI industry—for example, by using tokenized incentive mechanisms to integrate decentralized computing resources and build a decentralized AI training network. Additionally, AGMH’s hardware capabilities can be combined with Amber Premium’s asset management platform to develop "computing power finance" products for AI enterprises, achieving end-to-end digitalization in hardware leasing, profit distribution, and risk management.

Conclusion​

This collaboration is a key strategic move for AGMH in the wave of the digital economy. The company firmly believes that the tokenization of real-world assets is only the beginning, and its underlying technological logic will pave new paths for the deep integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence. AGMH will continue to build on hardware innovation, expand its ecosystem boundaries through strategic collaborations, and strive to become a core infrastructure builder for the next generation of the internet (Web3 + AI).

