Dan Bongino Returns To the Cumulus Podcast Network With the Relaunch of The Dan Bongino Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS), one of the largest audio creators and distributors, today announced Dan Bongino’s return to the podcasting world with the relaunch of The Dan Bongino Show. Beginning February 2, 2026, The Dan Bongino Show will be a two-hour podcast that will drop daily, Monday – Friday from 10 – 12 pm ET. The video livestream will be available exclusively on Rumble with recorded audio available on all major podcast platforms. Westwood One is the exclusive sales partner for The Dan Bongino Show.

In March 2025, Bongino stepped away from his flagship radio show and podcast to join President Trump’s administration as the Deputy Director of the FBI. This past week, Bongino announced his return to his podcast, with new insights, a sharp message, fiery debates and a perspective few can offer.

The relaunch marks Bongino’s most extensive digital commitment to date, designed to meet increasing audience demand for long-form and in-depth content. The two-hour format strengthens the show’s position as a major voice in independent media, offering a highly engaging, daily destination for listeners seeking headline analysis, guest interviews, cultural commentary, and special “Bongino Army” segments.

“I'm excited to get back behind the mic and reconnect directly with the audience,” said Bongino. “This show has always been about cutting through the noise and talking honestly about what matters. We’re coming back bigger, bolder, and always unfiltered — exactly how people want it.”

Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and the Cumulus Podcast Network, praised Bongino’s return: “Dan Bongino is back! Few voices in talk media command the loyalty and firepower that Dan brings. His audience? Formidable. His influence? Undeniable. This promises to be an incredible journey as Dan drives the national conversation daily on the most important issues at hand, with authority that has been hard-fought and well-earned. Westwood One is beyond proud to help power the next chapter of The Dan Bongino Show.”

