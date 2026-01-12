FuelCell Energy Appoints Amanda J. Schreiber as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) today announced the appointment of Amanda J. Schreiber as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Schreiber brings more than 20 years of legal, commercial, and governance leadership experience across global power generation, infrastructure, and multinational industrial organizations. She joins FuelCell Energy following a distinguished tenure at ContourGlobal, where she served as executive vice president and general counsel and was a member of the executive committee.

While at ContourGlobal, Schreiber played a central role in scaling the company’s platform to more than six gigawatts of installed capacity across 20 countries, supporting substantial organic and inorganic growth, complex project development, financings, and M&A activity. Her leadership strengthened governance, compliance, and enterprise risk management across a geographically diverse portfolio.

Schreiber has advised boards of directors, executive leadership teams, and audit committees on legal strategy, regulatory matters, and enterprise risk, and she has led high-performing global legal and compliance organizations. Her background spans conventional and renewable power generation technologies, project development, EPC contracting, financings, and cross-border commercial arrangements.

“Amanda is a proven leader with deep experience in global power markets and complex transactions,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy.

Few added, “As FuelCell Energy progresses into larger-scale utility, industrial, and global deployments, Amanda’s background scaling complex portfolios, leading sophisticated financing, and structuring cross-border commercial arrangements will help ensure FuelCell Energy’s contracting, risk management, and governance capabilities actively support our next phase of growth. She has demonstrated the ability to scale operations efficiently, lead with agility and discipline, and seamlessly balance company growth with robust legal counsel and governance.”

Schreiber commented, “I’m excited to join FuelCell Energy at such a pivotal moment. The company’s technology, mission, and growth ambitions are compelling, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to help drive disciplined execution and long-term value creation.”

Prior to moving to in-house leadership roles, Schreiber practiced at the law firms of Covington & Burling and Sullivan & Cromwell and also served as a law clerk on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. She holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. provides clean, reliable future-ready solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage their emissions while keeping their operations running. Our efficient, scalable, and fuel-flexible systems—running on natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen—provide steady baseload, grid-independent electricity worldwide. With more than 55 years of expertise and nearly 200 modules deployed, we help customers achieve their immediate and future energy goals. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

