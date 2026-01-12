Society Pass Incorporated, NusaTrip Incorporated and Bookcabin Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Distribution in Projected US$115 Billion Indonesia Travel Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Inc orporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (“APAC”) integrated travel technology platform, today announces that NusaTrip has formed a strategic partnership with Bookcabin, a growing online travel agency in Indonesia.

This strategic partnership is expected to improve travel distribution in SEA by incorporating NusaTrip’s voluminous and ever-growing hotel and travel inventory onto Bookcabin’s online platform. The Company believes that regional travelers will have more accommodation choices and better rates, and hotel partners will reach a wider audience in the region. By combining NusaTrip’s distribution network with Bookcabin’s consumer platform, the partnership is expected to create new opportunities for hotels to reach regional markets and for travelers to access more choices and better value. The collaboration also reflects the Company’s long-term vision to build a more connected travel ecosystem in Southeast Asia through strong partnerships and technology-driven distribution.

Raynauld Liang, Chief Executive Officer of NusaTrip’s majority shareholder, Society Pass Inc., explained, “This regional partnership represents a significant milestone in NusaTrip’s corporate development in Indonesia as it allows both SOPA and NUTR to expand our growing network of partners in the biggest economy in SEA.”

NusaTrip Chief Executive Officer Anson Neo added, “By expanding our relationship with Bookcabin, one of Indonesia’s fastest growing online travel platforms, NusaTrip is able to widen its product offerings, projected revenue base and profit margin potential.”

With the World Travel Market projecting a market size of US$115 billion (or IDR 1,828 trillion) by 2034, Indonesia is one of the world’s busiest travel markets, thanks to more cross-border trips, improved air connectivity, and the growing use of digital booking. Both companies are committed to supporting this growth through reliable, efficient distribution solutions.

NusaTrip offers access to more than one million properties worldwide, including over 500,000 self-contracted hotels across SEA. As a full-service B2B wholesaler, NusaTrip connects hotels and travel suppliers with agencies, corporates, and online platforms across multiple markets.

Bookcabin is a rising online travel platform built for modern travelers, offering flight, hotel, and travel package bookings through a simple and user-friendly digital experience. With a growing presence across Southeast Asia, Bookcabin continues to expand its reach among mobile-first travelers.

