Volatus to Participate in Investor Conferences and Comments on Shifting U.S. Defense Procurement Priorities

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT; OTCQB: TAKOF; Frankfurt: A3DP5Y/ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a next-generation aerospace and defence company delivering dual-use uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in a series of upcoming institutional investor conferences and industry events, as well as provided guidance on how the recent U.S. Administration's Executive Order could impact the Company and its current U.S. operations.

Volatus’ Chief Executive Officer, Glen Lynch, and Chief Financial Officer, Abhinav Singhvi, will present and conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2026, in New York, USA. The Company will also host investor meetings at the AlphaNorth Capital Event taking place January 16–18, 2026, in the Bahamas.

In addition, Volatus executives will attend the RBC Canadian Aerospace and Defence Symposium on January 15, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, where Mr. Lynch will participate as a panelist.

Investors interested in meeting with Volatus during these events are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com.

U.S. Defense Policy Update

Volatus is providing the following commentary regarding recent U.S. defense policy developments, including the Administration’s Executive Order emphasizing warfighter readiness in defense contracting and the proposed expansion of the U.S. Department of Defense budget for fiscal year 2027 to levels that could reach approximately $1.5 Trillion, subject to Congressional approval.

The Executive Order reflects a continued shift in U.S. defense procurement priorities toward delivery speed, operational readiness, and execution performance, while increasing scrutiny on contractor performance, capital allocation discipline, and executive compensation structures aligned with program outcomes. The policy direction signals reduced tolerance for program delays and underperformance across the defense industrial base.

In parallel, the proposed expansion of the U.S. defense budget underscores a broader commitment to expanding domestic and allied defense capacity and accelerating the deployment of scalable and operationally proven systems. These dynamics are expected to support increased engagement with non-traditional and emerging defense suppliers that demonstrate execution capability and operational credibility.

Volatus’ operating model emphasizes real-world deployment, execution discipline, and scalable operational capacity. The Company believes this focus aligns well with evolving procurement priorities that emphasize speed to field and measurable operational outcomes.

Volatus currently operates U.S. facilities in Syracuse, New York and recently expanded its presence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, supporting electric utility, oil and gas, and public safety operations across multiple states.

“The current policy direction reinforces themes already embedded in our strategy,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace Inc. “Our focus has been on execution, disciplined reinvestment, and delivering operational capability in demanding environments. We believe these attributes are increasingly relevant as procurement priorities evolve.”

Volatus views the current U.S. defense policy environment as constructive for companies focused on operational readiness, execution, and scalable deployment.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

