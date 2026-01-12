Biomedical and ICT Convergence Market Research Report 2025-2030: Opportunities in Developing Connected Medical Devices, Enhancing Precision Medicine, and Improving Healthcare Delivery

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomedical and ICT Convergence Market by Technology, Solution and Region 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for convergence between the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry and biomedical science and technologies. The report evaluates the latter and analyzes the former in terms of ICT innovation such as connected medical devices. In addition to forecasts for IoT connected healthcare devices (standalone, wearable, and implantable), the report also assesses the outlook for various biomedical products, services, and solutions poised to benefit from various IT and telecom technologies.

The field of biomedicine represents a sophisticated intersection of various natural science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, and physics, synthesized to advance our understanding of human health. It is fundamentally dedicated to the creation of innovative interventions, therapeutic modalities, and medical technologies that enhance clinical practice.

Parallel to this, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector encompasses the vast infrastructure of telecommunications and computing, focusing on the seamless integration of hardware and software to manage data. This sector is often categorized within the broader TMT framework - Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, which accounts for the convergence of digital systems, broadcast media, and data transmission. Together, these industries form the backbone of modern digital commerce, content distribution, and interactive applications.

The deliberate convergence of biomedical science and ICT signifies a monumental shift for both the healthcare and technology industries, creating a high-growth area characterized by cross-disciplinary innovation. Beyond the traditional objectives of eradicating diseases and preventing chronic ailments, the marriage of these fields is designed to enhance the precision of medical treatments.

By leveraging digital tools, providers can improve the overall efficacy of care while streamlining the logistics of healthcare delivery. This synergy ensures that medical services are not only more effective but also more accessible and systematically organized, transforming the patient experience from a fragmented process into a cohesive, data-driven journey.

Addressing the economic challenges of modern medicine is perhaps the most urgent driver of this technological integration. Healthcare expenditures consistently outpace general inflation, threatening the sustainability of global health systems. Consequently, there is a critical need to improve patient outcomes while simultaneously reducing the financial burden of care.

This involves optimizing operational expenditures and mitigating the immense costs associated with research and development. In areas like pharmaceutical drug discovery and vaccine development, the application of precision medicine, which tailors treatment to individual genetic profiles, is essential for reducing the wasted resources often found in "one-size-fits-all" medical models.

The practical application of ICT in clinical settings often manifests through the Internet of Things (IoT), where enabled devices monitor patient responses to various procedures in real time. Such granular monitoring is vital when introducing new or unproven healthcare modalities.

A pertinent example involves vaccine administration and the emerging study of epigenetics, which examines how environmental factors and behaviors influence gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. While a medical intervention like a vaccine is designed with the singular, positive intent of disease inoculation, ICT tools can help identify the minute subset of the population that might experience unintended physiological consequences due to their unique epigenetic markers.

One of the most dynamic subsectors of this convergence is the proliferation of wireless, IP-enabled handheld devices and wearable technologies. These tools, alongside sophisticated implantable sensors, offer a level of continuous physiological monitoring that was previously impossible in the history of medical science.

These connected devices serve as comprehensive platforms for clinical decision support and automated treatment administration. By providing clinicians with a constant stream of high-fidelity data, these technologies allow for more informed diagnoses and more rapid adjustments to treatment plans.

Ultimately, these digital tools are equally effective across both reactive and proactive medical frameworks. In reactive care, they can manage chronic conditions like diabetes through automated insulin modification; in proactive care, they can optimize vaccine schedules and formulations to prevent illness before it occurs.

The integration of ICT and biomedicine is therefore expected to yield a dual benefit: it will stabilize the economics of healthcare by lowering costs and uncovering new revenue streams through novel treatments, while simultaneously elevating the standards of global public health through personalized, data-centric care.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

2. Introduction

2.1 Biomedical Technology

2.1.1 Biomedical Science

2.1.2 Biomedical Engineering

2.1.3 Biomedical Informatics

2.1.4 Biomedical Research and Development

2.2 Biomedical and ICT Convergence

2.3 Biotechnology vs. Biomedical Technology

2.4 Biomedicine

2.5 Market Trends

3. Biomedical and ICT Technologies and Solutions

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Biomedical Diagnostics Devices

3.1.1.1 Electrochemical Test Strips

3.1.1.2 Integrated Cartridges

3.1.1.3 Lateral Flow Assays

3.1.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics

3.1.2 Bionanotechnology

3.1.3 Temperature Sensors

3.1.4 Refrigerators and Freezers

3.1.5 Metal Equipment

3.1.6 Software Technology and ICT Services

3.2 Biomedical and ICT Application Analysis

3.2.1 Diagnostics and Research Solution

3.2.2 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

3.2.3 Fermentation

3.2.4 Cell Based Assay

3.2.5 PCR Technology

3.2.6 Chromatography

3.2.7 Additive Metal Solution

3.3 Cloning and Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer

3.4 Industry Specific Uses

3.4.1 Medical, Pharmaceutical, and Health

3.4.2 Food and Agriculture

3.4.3 Natural Resources and Environment

3.4.4 Industrial Processing

3.4.5 Bioinformatics

3.5 Cloud Deployment and IT Infrastructure Management

4. Company Analysis

4.1 Abbott Laboratories

4.2 Amgen Inc.

4.3 Analog Devices

4.4 AstraZeneca

4.5 Biogen

4.6 Bio Rad Laboratories

4.7 Biodirection (NanoDX)

4.8 BioTelemetry (Philips Company)

4.9 Carpenter Technology (CRS Holdings)

4.10 Celgene Corporation

4.11 Dentsply Sirona

4.12 First Sensor

4.13 GE Healthcare

4.14 Gilead Sciences

4.15 Haier Biomedical

4.16 Helmer Scientific

4.17 Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4.18 Honeywell

4.19 Johnson & Johnson Services

4.20 Lonza Group

4.21 Medtronic

4.22 Merck & Co

4.23 Nonin Medical

4.24 Novartis AG

4.25 Novo Nordisk

4.26 NXP Semiconductor

4.27 Panasonic

4.28 Pfizer Inc.

4.29 Sanofi Aventis

4.30 Smiths Medical Inc.

4.31 STMicroelectronics

4.32 TE Connectivity

4.33 Texas Instruments

4.34 Thermo Fisher

4.35 Wright Medical Group

4.36 Zimmer Biomet

4.37 Lifesense Group B.V.

4.38 ActiveLinxx LLC

4.39 Samsung Healthcare

4.40 Agfa Healthcare

4.41 Drager

4.42 Fresenius Medical Care

4.43 KLS Martin Group

4.44 Getinge AB

4.45 Olympus Corporation

4.46 Philips Healthcare

4.47 Siemens Healthineers

4.48 Skanray Technologies

4.49 Stryker

4.50 Jafron Biomedical Co Ltd

5. Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2030

5.1 Global Biomedical ICT Market 2025-2030

5.1.1 Global Biomedical ICT Market

5.1.2 Biomedical ICT Market by Technology

5.1.3 Biomedical ICT Market by Solution

5.1.4 Biomedical ICT Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.5 Biomedical ICT Market by Cloud Deployment

5.2 Regional Biomedical ICT Market 2025-2030: Hardware, Software, Service, Solution, Industry Vertical, Cloud Deployment, and Country

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Biomedical Device and Equipment Providers

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Contract Research Organizations

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Pharmaceuticals and Hospitals

6.15 Enterprise and Government

6.16 Recommendations for Biomedical Investors

7. Appendix: Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030

7.1 Connected Medical Device Market Drivers

7.1.1 Connected Health and Telemedicine

7.1.2 Wearable Healthcare Devices

7.1.3 Specialized Healthcare Devices

7.2 Global Connected Medical Device Market

7.3 Connected Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method

7.4 Connected Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage

7.5 Connected Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition

7.6 Connected Medical Device Market by Risk Classification

7.7 Connected Medical Device Market by Industry Sub-sector

7.8 Connected Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segments

7.9 Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method

7.10 Connected Medical Device Markets by Region

