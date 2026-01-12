Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 02/2026

                                                 12 January 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
05/01/2026 12,000 351.50 4,218,000
06/01/2026 13,000 361.79 4,703,270
07/01/2026 13,000 366.99 4,770,870
08/01/2026 13,000 366.07 4,758,910
09/01/2026 15,000 365.14 5,477,100
Accumulated for the period66,000-23,928,150
Accumulated under the programme1,443,896-411,145,140

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,801,415 treasury shares corresponding to 3.8% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Netcompany

02. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 02. Appendix - Information on all transactions

