MDxHealth Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Revenues, Issues 2026 Revenue Guidance, and Amends Earnout Terms with Exact Sciences

IRVINE, CA – January 12, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a leading precision diagnostics company, today reported preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenues and issued 2026 revenue guidance.

The Company expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenues of approximately $30.5 million and $109 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 23% and 21%, respectively. During the fourth quarter, the Company billed 11,201 tissue-based units and 27,486 liquid-based units, representing year-over-year growth of (5%) and 128%, respectively, reflecting Q4 focus on integration of the Exosome Diagnostics business and conversion of Select mdx customers to ExoDx, which has been successfully completed. For the full year, the Company billed 49,180 tissue-based units and 71,920 liquid-based units, representing year-over-year growth of 18% and 57%, respectively. Cash balance at year-end was $29.0 million.

The Company is also issuing 2026 revenue guidance of $137-140 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 26-28%.

In addition, on January 9, 2026, mdxhealth and Exact Sciences signed an amendment to defer and extend the earnout obligation related to the GPS acquisition in 2022. Per the terms of the amendment, the remaining earnout payments owed to Exact Sciences will be paid as follows: $15.0 million in 2026, $18.0 million in 2027, and $21.5 million in 2028. In consideration, mdxhealth agreed to issue to Exact Sciences warrants exercisable into 3 million shares of common stock of mdxhealth at an exercise price of $5.265 per warrant.

Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of mdxhealth, commented: “We are pleased to report continued execution on our growth strategy, with Q4 and 2025 full year revenue growth exceeding 20%. We are confident that the strength of our sales channel coupled with our expanded menu offering to our urology customer base will continue to drive sustainable growth. Based on our operating discipline, commercial execution, and the underlying growth of our end markets, we anticipate 2026 revenue of $137-140 million, which would represent year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 26-28%. We also expect our focus on operating discipline to drive progress toward an adjusted EBITDA margin run rate of 10% exiting 2026.”

About mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

2026 Reporting Calendar

February 26, 2026: 2025 FY results

May 14, 2026: Q1-2026 financial results and business update

May 28, 2026: Annual general shareholders’ meeting

August 13, 2026: Q2-2026 financial results and business update

November 12, 2026: Q3-2026 financial results and business update





Financial information and auditor review

The preliminary unaudited financial data for the year ended December 31, 2025, set forth above is derived from preliminary internal financial reports. The Company has not yet finalized its complete results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company and its auditors may identify items that would require the Company to make adjustments, some of which could be material, to the preliminary unaudited financial data set forth above.

Non-IFRS Disclosure

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with IFRS, the Company provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-IFRS measures that the Company determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss less interest expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, impairment, share-based compensation, fair-value adjustments, debt extinguishment costs, provision for inventory obsolescence, reduction in force severance costs, ExoDx acquisition expenses, amendments related to the Exact Sciences earnout, income tax benefit (expense), and other financial and non-cash expenses. Management believes that presentation of non-IFRS financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

