Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1+2 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price DKK
|Amount
DKK
|Friday, 2 January 2026
|1,500
|661.65
|992,470
|Monday, 5 January 2026
|3,000
|665.00
|1,995,000
|Tuesday, 6 January 2026
|1,500
|669.00
|1,003,500
|Wednesday, 7 January 2026
|3,000
|675.00
|2,025,000
|Thursday, 8 January 2026
|3,000
|675.00
|2,025,000
|Friday, 9 January 2026
|3,000
|678.00
|2,034,000
|In the period 2 January 2026 - 9 January 2026
|15,000
|671.66
|10,074,970
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,257,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.03% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
