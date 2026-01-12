Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1+2 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price DKK Amount

DKK Friday, 2 January 2026 1,500 661.65 992,470 Monday, 5 January 2026 3,000 665.00 1,995,000 Tuesday, 6 January 2026 1,500 669.00 1,003,500 Wednesday, 7 January 2026 3,000 675.00 2,025,000 Thursday, 8 January 2026 3,000 675.00 2,025,000 Friday, 9 January 2026 3,000 678.00 2,034,000 In the period 2 January 2026 - 9 January 2026 15,000 671.66 10,074,970 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,257,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.03% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments