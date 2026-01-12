Zoom reinforces commitment to AI literacy with national student learning experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a foundational skill for the future workforce, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is reinforcing its commitment to AI literacy with Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders . This live national learning experience is designed to help students understand how AI can be used responsibly, creatively, and confidently. It will include opening remarks live from the White House, delivered by Mrs. Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States. The event will take place on Friday, January 16, at 9:00 a.m. PT via Zoom Webinar.

“American students and educators have a unique chance to get ahead by learning artificial intelligence before the rest of the world. When effectively used, AI serves as a catalyst for human potential; enhancing the way we learn, create, and lead. This means the next generation of business and community leaders, as well as our American families, will be ready not just to adapt to the future, but to shape it,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

“AI is here to stay and it’s transforming the way we learn, work, and connect, making it essential that we equip the next generation with the skills to use it wisely,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder at Zoom. “Through programs like this, we’re helping students build the foundational understanding they need to navigate this new era with confidence, creativity, and integrity. Our goal is to ensure every learner can harness the power of AI responsibly to shape a smarter, more connected future.”

Inspiring Voices and Real-World Perspectives

Students will hear from a diverse group of educators, creators, technologists, and young innovators who are already using AI in real-world settings.

Speakers include:

From Classrooms to Careers: Building the Next Generation of AI Leaders

This event reflects Zoom’s broader approach to responsible AI and AI literacy. In 2025, Zoom Cares announced a $10 million, three-year commitment to expand access to AI education and opportunity, including a $5 million investment in K–12 AI education. Additionally, Zoom became a signatory of the White House "Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education” led by First Lady Melania Trump, reinforcing Zoom’s commitment to developing and deploying AI responsibly in learning environments.

These initiatives reflect Zoom’s broader approach to responsible AI, combining long-term investment with hands-on education. Learn more and register here .

