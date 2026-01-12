Global Brain Tumor Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 6.22 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Disease Burden – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Tumor Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Brain Tumor Treatment Market was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Brain tumor treatment market growth is primarily supported by the rising incidence of brain tumors worldwide, increasing diagnosis rates, and continuous advancements in treatment modalities.

The U.S. brain tumor treatment market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period. The U.S. market benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative therapies, and significant investments in oncology research and clinical trials.





An increasing number of patients diagnosed annually with primary and metastatic brain tumors is driving demand for advanced treatment options, including targeted therapies, immunotherapy, precision radiation techniques, and minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Improvements in neuroimaging, molecular diagnostics, and personalized medicine are enabling earlier detection and more effective treatment planning, contributing to improved patient outcomes and sustained market momentum.

However, market growth is partially restrained by the high cost of brain tumor treatments. Advanced therapies, including novel biologics, precision radiation, and complex surgical interventions, often result in substantial per-patient expenditures annually, limiting accessibility in cost-sensitive regions and placing financial pressure on healthcare systems and patients.

Brain Tumor Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.55 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 6.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.29% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Treatment Type

Surgery dominates the market in 2025E with a 35.42% share due to its role as the primary intervention for solid and accessible brain tumors, supported by advances in neuro-navigation, minimally invasive techniques, and improved surgical outcomes. Immunotherapy is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 9.54%, driven by increasing clinical success of immune checkpoint inhibitors, personalized cancer vaccines, and combination regimens that enhance survival in aggressive and recurrent brain tumors.

By Tumor Type

Glioblastoma leads the market with a 40.16% share in 2025E, driven by its high incidence, aggressive nature, and urgent need for multimodal treatment involving surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Pituitary tumors are growing at the fastest CAGR of 8.24% due to improved diagnostic imaging, rising awareness, and increased adoption of targeted drug therapies and minimally invasive surgical approaches.

By Drug Class

Alkylating agents hold a 32.44% share in 2025E as they remain the standard chemotherapy backbone, particularly in glioblastoma treatment, owing to proven efficacy and established clinical guidelines. Targeted therapy drugs are expanding at a CAGR of 9.11%, supported by advances in molecular profiling, biomarker-driven treatment selection, and increasing R&D investments in precision oncology.

By End User

Hospitals dominate with a 50.38% share in 2025E due to their advanced neurology infrastructure, multidisciplinary oncology teams, and access to complex surgical and radiotherapy procedures. Specialty clinics are growing at a CAGR of 8.01%, driven by rising preference for outpatient care, specialized cancer centers, and increasing availability of advanced drug therapies and follow-up services.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies account for 44.82% of market share in 2025E, supported by high inpatient drug utilization, controlled dispensing of oncology drugs, and integration with hospital treatment protocols. Online pharmacies are the fastest-growing channel at a CAGR of 9.32%, fueled by improved digital healthcare access, home-delivery of oral therapies, competitive pricing, and rising patient convenience.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the brain tumor treatment market with 40.85% share in 2025E, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and strong access to innovative therapies. The Asia Pacific brain tumor treatment market is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.72%, making it the fastest-growing region globally. The growth is due to an increasing incidence of over 120,000 new brain tumor cases per year, growing healthcare expenditures and a surge in advanced treatments.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Brain Tumor Treatment Market Report are

Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics

Novocure Ltd.

Antisense Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Mankind Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Roche expanded its clinical research program with new trials investigating targeted therapies for glioblastoma, aiming to improve survival outcomes in aggressive brain tumors.

, Roche expanded its clinical research program with new trials investigating targeted therapies for glioblastoma, aiming to improve survival outcomes in aggressive brain tumors. In July 2025, Novartis received FDA approval for Afinitor® (everolimus) to treat subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA), a rare benign brain tumor in patients not eligible for surgery.

Key Brain Tumor Treatment Market Segments

By Treatment Type

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

By Tumor Type

Glioblastoma

Meningioma

Pituitary Tumors

Astrocytoma

Others

By Drug Class

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormonal Agents

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

