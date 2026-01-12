Enphase Energy Begins Shipments of IQ9 Commercial Microinverters in the United States

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it began production shipments of its IQ9N-3P™ Commercial Microinverter across the United States in late December 2025. The product is manufactured in the United States to support domestic content requirements and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance for eligible commercial solar projects. This is Enphase’s first microinverter powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology and designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations, without using external transformers.

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter helps simplify system design, lowers installation and balance of system costs, and improves system efficiency for 480 V commercial projects. It uses GaN technology in the power conversion stage instead of silicon, enabling greater performance, enhanced reliability, and an industry-leading efficiency of up to 97.5%. Its compact, high-performance design can manage a continuous DC current of 16 amperes and deliver up to 427 VA of peak output power, supporting high-power solar panels up to 600 W.

“We have carefully vetted the Enphase IQ9N-3P Microinverter and are excited to install it on many commercial projects over the next several years,” said Jon Wedel, co-owner and vice president of commercial at Namaste Solar, a seasoned Colorado-based employee-owned cooperative. “Because of the new 480 V solution, we can pursue many more straightforward applications and install these systems more efficiently. The U.S. manufacturing and domestic content qualification makes navigating the current market much easier while delivering a top-quality, dependable solution for our client base.”

The new microinverter meets rigorous grid compliance standards, including UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018, and features rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage/frequency ride-through, and loss-of-phase detection for grid safety and system reliability. Enphase commercial systems are designed to support UL 3141, a system-level standard for safe, coordinated control of power flow. It is enabled through Enphase Power Control software and does not require external protection hardware. This helps simplify commercial interconnection and supports no-export or export-limited operation across all phases.

Enphase IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters can be deployed on small systems (less than 100 kW) or large systems (hundreds of kW) and can start small and scale over time without major redesign. Enphase microinverter technology enables optimized energy production at the panel level under shading and uneven roof conditions, making the product ideal for commercial rooftops with HVAC obstructions, skylights, and multi-tenant layouts.

Enphase microinverter systems can also help reduce long-term operational costs for asset owners by minimizing single points of failure in the installation, providing easy replacement support, and improving fleet visibility with per-panel monitoring via the Enphase® App. Additionally, by converting direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) at each panel, Enphase microinverter systems avoid the long high-voltage DC runs found in traditional centralized (“string”) designs, offering an all-AC architecture on the roof for added safety.

“GaN technology and three-phase support make the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter a strong fit for modern commercial rooftops,” said Drew Collom, co-founder of Quality Solar. “With production in the United States and domestic content alignment, we can design more efficient systems, meet federal sourcing requirements, and scale projects over time without costly redesigns.”

To function properly, the IQ9 Commercial Microinverters must be connected to the IQ® Gateway Commercial Pro, which serves as the communication and control hub for Enphase commercial systems. The IQ Gateway Commercial Pro Cellular Kit adds a 4G LTE Cat 4 modem that enables dual-SIM connectivity with automatic failover to help keep the system online for real-time monitoring, energy management, remote firmware updates, and advanced grid features such as export limiting. Setup is simple through the Enphase® Installer App.

“The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter brings Enphase’s panel-level architecture to the 480 V commercial market with a simpler, more efficient design powered by GaN,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “By manufacturing this product in the United States, we’re helping commercial projects meet domestic content requirements while delivering the reliability, flexibility, and long-term value Enphase is known for.”

IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters designated with a “DOM” suffix are made with domestic content in U.S. manufacturing facilities. This helps solar projects meet key federal sourcing requirements and may qualify for current domestic content bonus tax credits. This should allow these commercial microinverters to comply with the current Buy America Act and Build America, Buy America Act, enabling the products to be used in federal infrastructure projects.

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter is backed by an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty, while the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro comes with a 15-year limited warranty. For more information about the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter, please visit the Enphase website.

Project developers should consult their own legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility for available tax credits. In addition, certain Enphase microinverters and battery systems may be deemed “FEOC compliant” for purposes of 26 U.S.C. Section 7701(a)(51) using IRS Notice 2025-08 for rooftop solar and distributed BESS. To learn more about Enphase “FEOC compliant” products, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

