Bicara Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 Optimal Dose and Provides 2026 Corporate Outlook

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today provided a 2026 corporate outlook and strategy for continued growth, building upon the clinical success of ficerafusp alfa, the first and only bifunctional epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-directed antibody combined with a TGF-β ligand trap designed to drive increased tumor penetration and improve survival outcomes.

“Bicara is entering 2026 with strong momentum and a clear plan for growth as we advance ficerafusp alfa, designed to generate significantly improved clinical outcomes in head and neck cancer that we believe will translate to commercial success,” said Claire Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Bicara Therapeutics. “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected 1500 mg of ficerafusp alfa as the optimal dose for Phase 3 of the FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study. Our focus for 2026 is to accelerate enrollment and end the year with a clear line of sight to an interim analysis in mid-2027 to support a potential accelerated filing. Our goal is to ensure that we are best positioned to achieve ficerafusp alfa’s blockbuster commercial potential, while advancing other signal-finding efforts that are based upon clear biologic and mechanistic rationale to better characterize ficerafusp alfa’s pipeline-in-a-product potential.”

Selected 1500 mg QW of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab as the optimal dose for Phase 3 FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study, earlier than anticipated

Bicara has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a clear path to implement, by the end of the first quarter, the optimal dose for Phase 3 of FORTIFI-HN01, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal trial of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line (1L) human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative recurrent/metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Executing our strategic development plan for FICERA

The company anticipates that FORTIFI-HN01 will be substantially enrolled by the end of 2026 to enable an interim analysis in the middle of 2027.

Preparing for a successful commercial launch in HPV-negative HNSCC, a large and growing market with significant unmet need

Ficerafusp alfa has the potential to achieve blockbuster status in HPV-negative R/M HNSCC, a multi-billion-dollar market that continues to grow. HPV-negative R/M HNSCC is a biologically distinct disease, often marked by immune exclusion and a hostile tumor microenvironment that limits the depth and durability of response to currently available therapies. Moreover, the majority of patients rapidly develop therapeutic resistance, underscoring the urgent need for more effective and durable treatment options.

Ficerafusp alfa has a proven clinical dataset that more than doubles median overall survival in HPV-negative patients compared to standard of care and substantially improves upon median duration of response compared to other pembrolizumab combinations, including other approved and investigational EGFR-targeting agents. With increased conviction in ficerafusp alfa’s clinical potential, and as the company accelerates enrollment in the FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study, Bicara plans to make critical commercial hires in 2026 to establish a strong foundation for future commercial success.

Following EGFR and TGF-β biology to expand ficerafusp alfa’s potential while maintaining financial discipline

Ficerafusp alfa is the first and only bifunctional EGFR-directed antibody combined with a TGF-β ligand trap designed to drive increased tumor penetration and improve survival outcomes. By simultaneously targeting EGFR-expressing tumor cells and modulating TGF-β–driven tumor microenvironment signaling, ficerafusp alfa is designed to improve tumor accessibility and enable more effective immune activity within the tumor. This bifunctional approach is intended to support deeper and more durable anti-tumor responses when used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

There is a compelling biological rationale to explore ficerafusp alfa’s potential in solid tumors outside of HNSCC, especially in indications where EGFR is overexpressed and TGF-β signaling contributes to tumor progression. Bicara is currently evaluating ficerafusp alfa in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and plans to expand signal-finding efforts in other solid tumors with significant unmet need to further evaluate ficerafusp alfa’s pipeline-in-a-product potential.

2026 Corporate Milestones

HNSCC

Present data from an exploratory Phase 1b expansion cohort evaluating 2000 mg of ficerafusp alfa every other week in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L HPV-negative R/M HNSCC patients in the first quarter of 2026 to inform alternate dosing strategy for commercialization.

Present long-term follow-up data from Phase 1b study of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L R/M HPV-negative HNSCC in the second quarter of 2026.

Achieve substantial enrollment in FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study by the end of 2026 to enable interim analysis in the middle of 2027.

Make critical commercial hires, including a Chief Commercial Officer, by the end of 2026 to advance organizational preparation for launch readiness.





Other Solid Tumors, Including mCRC

Present data from Phase 1b expansion cohort evaluating ficerafusp alfa both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with 3L+ mCRC (RAS/BRAF wild type MSS) in the second half of 2026.





