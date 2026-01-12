Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule of Events Regarding Earnings

 | Source: Greystone Logistics Inc. Greystone Logistics Inc.

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the Six Months and Three Months Ended November 30, 2025, on Thursday, January 15, 2025, at 7 AM ET. Greystone will provide a teleconference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A.

Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 888-999-6281, or Direct International Number, 848-280-6550 or Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=greystone-logistics for quick connection after entering in your information. The conference ID is GREYSTONE.

Contact

Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations        
Email: investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com
Phone: (407) 645-5295
https://www.greystonepallets.com

