zSpace and AIM Academy Showcase How Immersive AR/VR Learning Empowers Neurodivergent Students Ahead of FETC 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As educators nationwide gather at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) today, zSpace, a leader in immersive augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions, is spotlighting a powerful case study from AIM Academy, a college preparatory school dedicated to students with language-based learning differences. The case study highlights how AIM Academy is using headset-free AR/VR learning with zSpace to help neurodivergent students build confidence, deepen understanding, and transfer skills from the classroom to real-world settings.

AIM Academy’s innovative approach — grounded in the philosophy of assuming ability — demonstrates how immersive technology can remove traditional barriers to learning for students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and other language-based learning differences.

“zSpace gives our students something they don’t always get enough of: time to repeat, space to fail safely, and opportunities to truly understand,” said Aaron Brill, Director of Technology at AIM Academy. “When students can interact with learning in AR/VR, abstract concepts become tangible — and that changes everything.”

Making Learning Visible, Interactive, and Accessible

Located in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, AIM Academy serves students in grades 1–12 who thrive in multisensory, experiential learning environments. To support these learners, the school integrated the zSpace Inspire™ learning solution into its Global Innovation Hub, creating an “Immersive Exploration” classroom where students can interact directly with virtual AR/VR content — without the need for headsets or 3D glasses.

Using a stylus and zSpace laptop, students manipulate lifelike digital models across disciplines — from exploring the human heart in biology to constructing and deconstructing complex chemical structures. This hands-on, kinesthetic approach aligns seamlessly with AIM Academy’s instructional framework and helps students bypass text-heavy barriers that often limit comprehension.

Real-World Skill Building Through AR/VR Learning

Beyond STEM instruction, educators at AIM Academy are leveraging zSpace to support life skills development. Within the virtual environment, students practice tasks such as preparing food, packing clothes for a trip, and reading peoples’ emotions— skills they later apply during community outings and school trips. Brill emphasizes the importance of repetition and risk-free practice for students with learning differences.

“zSpace allows students to try again and again without fear of failure,” said Brill. “That repetition builds confidence — and confidence leads to independence.”

Measurable Impact for Diverse Learners

Educators at AIM Academy report several key outcomes since implementing zSpace:

Deeper conceptual understanding through interactive visualization

through interactive visualization Increased student engagement and motivation , particularly among learners previously disengaged by traditional instruction

, particularly among learners previously disengaged by traditional instruction Stronger critical thinking and problem-solving skills through exploratory, inquiry-based learning

through exploratory, inquiry-based learning Improved accessibility for students who benefit from visual and kinesthetic learning modalities

for students who benefit from visual and kinesthetic learning modalities Early exposure to emerging technologies, preparing students for future STEAM careers



Featured at FETC 2026

zSpace and its education partners will share real-world examples of how immersive AR/VR learning supports equity, accessibility, and student ownership during multiple sessions at FETC 2026.

Aaron Brill, Director of Technology at AIM Academy, will present on how immersive learning empowers neurodivergent students through repetition, confidence-building, and real-world skill transfer.

Assume Abilities: Using AR/VR Learning to Empower Neurodivergent Students

January 14, 2026

10:00–10:45 AM

Room W224B – OCCC

Additional zSpace Sessions Include:

From Elementary to High School: Real Teachers, Real Impact with AR/VR STEM Learning

January 13, 2026

9:45–10:15 AM

Immersive Technologies Theater

Transforming a School Bus into an AR/VR STEM Lab for Learning and Student Ownership

January 13, 2026

1:30–2:30 PM

Poster Session – Center Court

zSpace will also be exhibiting at FETC 2026 in Booth 1012, taking place Monday, January 12 through Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand how immersive AR/VR learning supports inclusive instruction, drives engagement, and empowers every learner.

