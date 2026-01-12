Kratos Continues U.S. Defense Industrial Base Build Out with Expansion of Birmingham Operations with New 40,000-Square-Foot Facility

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leader in defense, national security and global markets, today announced its continued build out to support the United States Defense Industrial Base with the expansion of operations in Birmingham, Alabama, with the addition of a new 40,000-square-foot facility, housing office and electro-mechanical systems and integration space, bringing Kratos’ total footprint at its Oxmoor Valley campus to approximately 150,000 square feet.

The Birmingham expansion reflects continued growth in demand across Kratos’ defense and national security programs and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Alabama’s skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing base, and role in supporting U.S. defense readiness. Kratos is the industry leader in making internally funded investments to rapidly design, develop and field relevant military grade hardware, software and systems, and in investing in new and additional infrastructure, facilities and equipment, all in support of U.S. National Security and the warfighter.

Michael Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE, said, “We are excited to continue our rapid expansion in the Birmingham area since the acquisition by Kratos three years ago. We have doubled the workforce in that time and will continue to position ourselves for additional growth by adding state-of-the-art facilities to match the top talent we are hiring.”

The new facility will support continued growth in Kratos’ products sector including HORUS, a high-altitude intelligence surveillance reconnaissance imaging system, CRADLE, a mobile bistatic radar communications platform, and UltraSpec, a non-destructive inspection technology for advanced composite materials—activities aligned with Kratos’ core mission areas.

Formerly Southern Research Engineering, Kratos acquired the business in May 2022 and now owns 52 acres in the Oxmoor Valley area where the company operates state-of-the-art laboratory facilities for the development of strategic deterrence systems, missiles, space and satellite communications, exotic material test and analysis, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, hypersonic platforms, trusted and assured microelectronics, anti–tamper technology and other platforms and systems.

