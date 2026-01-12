JFB Construction Holdings Announces Commencement of Vertical Construction at The Preserve at Port Salerno, Fla.

Anticipated Revenues of $12 million in 2026 for Construction on 79-unit Development

Lantana, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, announces that it is commencing vertical construction at The Preserve at Port Salerno, a 79-unit townhome development with community clubhouse, pool amenities and a designated preserve area in Port Salerno, Fla.

“In April 2025, we announced that we were awarded a $21 million contract to act as the general contractor for The Preserve at Port Salerno, the largest single multi-family development construction contract in our company’s history,” said CEO Joe Basile, III. “We have now begun vertical construction at The Preserve, and we anticipate revenues of approximately $12 million in 2026 from this project alone.”

“As the population continues to increase in South Florida, larger multi-family residential developments such as condominiums, townhouses, and rental units will be a major source of revenue as we continue to grow our residential construction segment. We are on time and budget, and we believe projects such as The Preserve will lead to increased opportunities to manage larger construction projects and further establish the JFB brand,” concluded Mr. Basile.

The Preserve at Port Salerno is a new luxury townhome project of upscale two-story rental townhomes ranging from 1600 to 1700 square feet, located within quiet Port Salerno / Stuart, Florida. The community offers luxurious yet earth-friendly amenities and is located within minutes of the Intracoastal Highway, Atlantic Ocean, and Stuart Airport, providing effortless access to the South Florida urban-coastal lifestyle.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

