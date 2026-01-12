The Orchard, Queens and Long Island City’s Tallest Building by BLDG Management Co., Inc., Commences Leasing

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDG Management Co., Inc. , a full-service, vertically-integrated real estate investment, management and development firm, today announced the official launch of leasing at The Orchard , the tallest and most architecturally significant new rental tower in Long Island City. Soaring 823 feet and offering 824 meticulously crafted residences, including 576 market-rate rental homes and 248 affordable homes, The Orchard introduces a new standard for luxury living in one of the city’s most vibrant and pace-setting neighborhoods, where bold design, immersive amenities, rare outdoor experiences and sweeping views converge at one premier address.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce The Orchard, a project that reflects our long-standing commitment to shaping the future of Long Island City,” said Lloyd Goldman, President of BLDG Management. “Having owned this site for nearly 60 years, we set out to create a development that honors the neighborhood’s history and elevates its modern identity. From the residences to New York’s largest private backyard space, we’ve crafted an unparalleled living experience and look forward to welcoming our first residents as this remarkable new chapter comes to life.”

Located at the nexus of Orchard Street and Jackson Avenue and commanding a full city block, the 70-story tower offers a refined contemporary lifestyle framed by unmatched, 360-degree skyline panoramas. Bridging Long Island City’s industrial heritage with its creative energy and modern appeal, The Orchard was conceived as both a landmark destination and an authentic expression of the neighborhood’s character.

Designed by Perkins Eastman , The Orchard’s façade pairs brick, glass and metal elements with elegant vertical articulation that nods to the area’s storied past. The result is a timeless yet distinctly modern presence deeply rooted in its surroundings. Rising on a site once home to the American Steel Wool Building and later a film distribution hub where movie canisters were shipped out and Woody Allen’s editors worked, The Orchard reimagines this lively history as a new architectural icon for Long Island City. When illuminated, its crown will serve as a striking beacon on New York’s world-famous skyline.

Inside, The Orchard’s interiors by McCartan complement the exterior with subtle expressions of industrial modernism. Designed to evoke a tranquil retreat from the city’s bustling streetscape, the arrival sequence begins with an elevated entryway and covered porte‑cochère that lead into a dramatic double-height lobby. Setting an impactful tone the moment you enter, two tailored orchard murals with ornate embellishments add texture and depth. At the same time, tall columns, natural materials and art-inspired details create a spectacular first impression.

Balancing style and functionality, The Orchard’s studio-to three‑bedroom residences cater to all household styles, with select homes featuring private balconies or terraces. Residents can choose from four exceptional collections: The Residences, The Terrace Collection, The Premier and Penthouse Collection and The Sky Collection.

Each residence offers open layouts with high ceilings and oversized windows that flood interiors with natural light while framing sweeping city and backyard views. The kitchens are appointed with modern solid-surface countertops and matching backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, including a Samsung gas range stove and two‑tone custom cabinetry. Bathrooms feature refined, stylish tiled walls, floors, and showers, illuminated vanity mirrors and integrated floating sinks. Premium flooring brings warmth into every space, and every home includes in‑unit laundry, programmable climate control and pre-wired WiFi. Solar shades are provided throughout, with blackout shades in bedrooms for optimal comfort and privacy.

Thoughtful design carries through every level of the building. Each residential floor is accented with one of four signature corridor colors – red, blue, yellow and green – allowing residents the chance to select an atmosphere and aesthetic that feels uniquely themselves. Unified throughout the building, these coordinated elements create a cohesive environment with subtle space and individuality to match their style.

“Long Island City is one of New York’s most dynamic residential markets, with strong demand for full-service living,” said Jodi Stasse, Executive Vice President of New Developments at The Corcoran Group, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent at The Orchard. “The Orchard takes that lifestyle to the next level with striking architecture, thoughtfully designed interiors, and expansive outdoor spaces. From rooftop dining and coworking lounges to pet-friendly areas and courts for basketball and pickleball, every detail is curated to inspire. It’s a community with something for everyone—where convenience meets sophistication.”

Residents of The Orchard will enjoy access to an extraordinary collection of amenities. Spanning multiple floors and totaling more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the comprehensive suite offers endless opportunities to move, meet, unwind and recharge, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience in New York City. At its heart is a 60,000-square-foot landscaped Backyard on the third floor, with lush plantings designed and selected by Hank White of HMWhite , a New York–based landscape architecture studio. The verdant retreat features an apple orchard with shaded paths, a resort-style pool with cabanas, three pickleball courts, a generous-sized running track, an outdoor media screen for movies and events, a great lawn for picnics and relaxation, a yoga deck, a life-size chess set, an outdoor games area, barbecue grills, a large fire pit, a children’s playground and a fenced dog park.

The third-floor Fieldhouse provides every opportunity to sweat and reset. A state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment is present in addition to a boxing studio and a versatile open-concept studio with dedicated Pilates and stretch-and-flow spaces. A full‑size indoor basketball court with a screen and film projector offers space for games and training, while the aquatic center includes an indoor lap pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna for relaxation. The building also boasts The Treehouse, a playfully designed children’s playroom, perfect for imaginative exploration.

On the fourth floor, The Commons offers a variety of spaces for entertainment, leisure and dining. Highlights include a multi‑sport simulator, full-size arcade game room with ping pong and billiards tables and screening and multimedia theaters with kitchenettes. The business center is equipped with coworking areas, secluded work nooks and conference rooms in addition to a podcast studio and lounge, making working from home seamless. A handful of self-serve premium coffee bars invite residents to indulge at their own pace while an event room, outdoor terrace and overlook provide elegant settings for gatherings and connection.

Perched atop the tower is The Orchard’s jewelbox 70th‑floor Sky Lounge, a full‑floor retreat offering all residents penthouse views of the city. Complete with a bar, full-service kitchen and seating area centered around a bespoke fireplace, it provides an elegant setting for dining or unwinding with friends and loved ones.

Featuring a suite of lifestyle conveniences, The Orchard offers on-site services powered by LIVunLtd and a 24-hour attended lobby. Residents benefit from LIVunLtd’s dedicated hospitality team with personalized support such as move-in assistance and home setup to pet care, fitness programming, custom events and more. A covered porte‑cochère ensures efficient pick‑up and drop‑off, and connects directly to a two‑story garage with 207 parking spaces available for rent. Additional building amenities include bicycle storage, a beautifully designed mailroom, a package room with refrigerated storage, resident storage units and a dog wash facility. The tower also features 14,550 square feet of retail space along Jackson Avenue, which, upon opening in late 2026, will bring new offerings to residents and the broader community.

Perfectly situated in the heart of Long Island City, The Orchard places residents minutes from Midtown Manhattan and at the core of a well-connected neighborhood. Surrounded by cafés, galleries, shops and destination dining like Michelin-recognized Casa Enrique, it also offers nearby green spaces such as Gantry Plaza State Park and cultural institutions including MoMA PS1, The Noguchi Museum and the Museum of the Moving Image. With the 7, E, M, F, G, N, R and W subway lines, LIRR, Citi Bike stations and the NYC Ferry just moments away, residents enjoy effortless access to Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn and beyond.

An on-site leasing office and eight model residences are now open for tours, offering prospective tenants a firsthand experience of The Orchard lifestyle. Designed by Lori Bruno Interiors , each model home is an exclusive expression of art and design, with hand-painted wallpapers, custom fabrics and curated artwork creating layered, tactile spaces. Subtle touches, from yoga mats to pet amenities, illustrate life onsite, while Bruno’s design approach evokes the rhythm and energy of New York, blending warmth, comfort and style in every residence.

The Orchard is being constructed by Triton Construction, with Thornton Tomasetti serving as structural engineer.

Move-ins are expected to begin in February 2026. Starting prices range from the mid-$3,000s to $10,000+. Pricing is subject to change. For more information, including availability or to schedule an appointment with Corcoran New Development , please visit theorchardlic.com or call 718-252-2222.

About BLDG Management Co., Inc.

BLDG Management Co., Inc. is a full-service, vertically-integrated real estate investment, management and development firm founded over 60 years ago. Headquartered in New York City, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of 300+ assets across the United States in all sectors, including residential, office, retail, industrial and hospitality. BLDG Management's approach emphasizes management and development of high-quality assets and destinations that serve as catalysts for enduring economic vitality and community growth. The Firm invests throughout the real estate capital stack in equity and debt, in all strategies, including core, value-add and ground-up development.

About Corcoran New Development

Corcoran New Development is the new development consulting and marketing division of The Corcoran Group, one of the world's leading real estate brokerages. Utilizing The Corcoran Group's extensive marketplace presence, industry-leading research, and award-winning branding and marketing resources, the division serves a diverse range of high-profile projects,from boutique luxury condominiums to large-scale multi-family rental developments. With a robust marketing portfolio spanning all five boroughs, Westchester County, and New Jersey, Corcoran New Development consistently ranks among the most prominent New Development Marketing Firms in the Metropolitan Area. The Corcoran Group is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS).