Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Outlook Update

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our team remained on offense across product, voice, and experience, resulting in record quarter-to-date net sales through fiscal December, aligned with our expectations. Importantly, we delivered balanced growth across our regions, brands, and channels. Hollister Brands had a strong holiday and is positioned to deliver another year of mid-teens net sales growth for fiscal 2025. At Abercrombie Brands, we saw a strong customer response over the holidays, and we now expect to grow net sales in the low single digits for the fourth quarter on top of a record result last year.

We remain on track for another year of significant progress, consistently delivering on our goals with expected record net sales and growth of at least 6%. We also expect top-tier profitability again this year, with leading operating margins among scaled peers, while addressing tariffs and increasing our investments for long-term success. We've put our capital to work across marketing, digital and stores to end 2025 with a stronger foundation and deliver significant returns for investors through financial performance and share repurchases.

With great results in sight as we close 2025, the team is energized and looking forward. Our brands are healthy and well-positioned to expand within their respective significant addressable markets. In the year ahead, we'll leverage our proven operating model to continue growth across our owned-and-operated business, while developing new go-to-market partnerships and capabilities to efficiently bring our brands to new customers across the globe.”

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook:

Current Full Year Outlook (1) (2) Previous Full Year Outlook (2) (3) Net sales Growth of at least 6% Growth In The Range of 6% to 7% Operating margin Around 13% In The Range of 13.0% to 13.5% Effective tax rate (4) Around 30% Around 30% Net income per diluted share (5) (6) In the Range of $10.30 to $10.40 In The Range of $10.20 to $10.50 Share repurchases (6) Around $450 million Around $450 million Diluted weighted average shares (5) (6) Around 48 million Around 48 million Capital expenditures ~$245 million ~$225 million Real estate activity

(all approximate)

~40 Net Store Openings ~40 Net Store Openings 60 Openings, 20 Closures 60 Openings, 20 Closures 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Outlook:

Current Fourth Quarter Outlook (1) Previous Fourth Quarter Outlook (1) Net sales Growth Around 5% Growth In The Range of 4% to 6% Operating margin Around 14% Around 14% Effective tax rate (4) Around 30% Around 30% Net income per diluted share(5)(6) In the Range of $3.50 to $3.60 In The Range of $3.40 to $3.70 Share repurchases (6) Around $100 million Around $100 million Diluted weighted average shares(5)(6) Around 47 million Around 47 million



(1) Includes the estimated impact from the tariffs on goods imported into the United States in accordance with trade policies as of January 9, 2026. This excludes any other potential future trade policy changes imposed by the United States or other countries. Net of planned mitigation efforts, the full year outlook assumes approximately $90 million of tariff expense, or 170 basis points as a percent of net sales.

(2) Includes $39 million net benefit on a pre-tax basis, or $29 million on a tax-adjusted basis, from a litigation settlement.

(3) Released November 25, 2025.

(4) The current outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.

(5) The current outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.

(6) The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company’s share price, legal requirements, and other factors.

The company will be participating in meetings with investors and analysts at the 2026 ICR Conference to be held on January 12-13, 2026.

