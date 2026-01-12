Elutia Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Strengthened Financial Position, and Upcoming NXT-41x Milestones

Fourth quarter revenue up 16% year-over-year, $26.9M of secured debt eliminated, and total cash and escrowed proceeds of $44.3M at year-end

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today provided a corporate update and outlined upcoming development milestones for NXT-41x, its next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix program in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

NXT-41x is Elutia’s next-generation antibiotic-eluting biomatrix, built on the Company’s technology platform that was clinically and commercially validated with EluPro, indicated for use with pacemaker placement. EluPro was divested to Boston Scientific in October of 2025 for $88 million. The Company believes the NXT-41x platform has the potential to significantly improve outcomes in breast reconstruction, a $1.5 billion market currently with a post-operative infection rate of 15-25%.

Elutia is advancing development of its NXT-41 biomatrix platform and remains on track for planned regulatory milestones. Upcoming milestones include submission of an FDA filing for NXT-41, the Company’s novel base matrix, in the first half of 2026, with anticipated FDA clearance in the second half of 2026. Building on this foundation, Elutia anticipates FDA clearance for NXT-41x, the antibiotic-eluting version of the biomatrix, in the first half of 2027.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Preliminary net sales. For the fourth quarter of 2025, preliminary net sales were approximately $3.3 million, representing a 16 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net sales for both the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024 exclude contributions from the divested BioEnvelope business.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repaid the full $26.9 million outstanding principal, accrued interest, and accrued exit fees associated with its loan from SWK Holdings, significantly reducing interest expense.

As of December 31, 2025, cash on hand was approximately $36.3 million. An additional $8.0 million related to the BioEnvelope divestiture is being held in escrow and is expected to be released during 2026 (subject to adjustment for indemnification claims, if any).

. As of December 31, 2025, cash on hand was approximately $36.3 million. An additional $8.0 million related to the BioEnvelope divestiture is being held in escrow and is expected to be released during 2026 (subject to adjustment for indemnification claims, if any). Capital structure. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 42.8 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding, 4.5 million pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock, and no Class B common stock outstanding.

“The success of EluPro was transformational for Elutia,” said Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “It validated the technical and commercial capability of our drug-eluting platform and enabled us to enter plastic and reconstructive surgery, where complication rates in breast reconstruction remain unacceptably high. We enter 2026 with a strong balance sheet and the capital required to develop and commercialize NXT-41x. With an experienced team and a focused strategy, we are positioned to execute and advance our mission so that patients can thrive without compromise.”

Preliminary Information

The financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and may change. The Company’s accounting closing procedures and independent audit with respect to the estimated financial information provided in this press release are not yet complete, and as a result, the Company’s final results may vary materially from the preliminary results included in this press release. The preliminary financial information included in this press release reflects the Company's current estimates based on information available as of the date of this press release, has been prepared by Company management, and is not audited. This preliminary financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

