Netcapital to Tokenize Hydrogen Drilling Assets

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL, NCPLW), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that it has engaged its first issuer of tokenized assets.

As part of this initiative, Netcapital has commenced work with PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSX.V: PWH), a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, to structure a securities-based tokenization of hydrogen drilling assets located in the Mid-Continent Kansas shelf.

Netcapital believes this engagement represents its first potential revenue-generating real-world asset tokenization initiative and is being developed as a repeatable template for future issuer engagements across additional asset classes. The Company intends to apply a consistent fee structure and technology framework across subsequent real-world asset tokenization projects in order to build a scalable, diversified stream of platform revenue over time. Netcapital is currently evaluating and in discussions with additional prospective issuers that may be suitable candidates for similar structures; however, there is no assurance that such discussions will result in completed engagements.

“The Company believes this project demonstrates how regulated digital infrastructure can modernize capital formation for asset-backed projects by enabling compliant access to a broader investor base. By structuring offerings that allow investors, subject to applicable regulations, to participate in project-level economic exposure, Netcapital aims to expand participation beyond traditional institutional or high-net-worth channels while maintaining investor protections,” said Rich Wheeless, CEO of Netcapital.

