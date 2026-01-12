Multichannel Order Management Market to Reach USD 8.85 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Omnichannel Retail and Real-Time Inventory Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Multichannel Order Management Market is valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.17% from 2026 to 2033.

The increased need for seamless online and physical shopping experiences is driving growth in the multichannel order management market. Platforms that offer real-time inventory visibility, effective order processing, and quicker delivery are being invested in by retailers and e-commerce companies.





The U.S. multichannel order management market is valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.89%.

The requirement for real-time inventory visibility, increased customer desire for seamless omnichannel experiences, and growing e-commerce usage are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. multichannel order management market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software led with 52.6% share as it serves as the core engine enabling real-time inventory visibility, order orchestration, and seamless integration across sales channels. Managed Services is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 15.8% as organizations increasingly outsource order management operations to reduce complexity, operational costs, and IT overhead.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based led with 61.4% share due to its flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency compared to traditional on-premises systems. Hybrid is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 14.6% as enterprises seek to balance cloud scalability with on-premises data control and regulatory compliance.

By Order Type

B2C Orders led with 47.8% share due to the rapid growth of e-commerce, mobile commerce, and direct-to-consumer retail models. Subscription-Based Orders is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 16.2% as businesses adopt recurring revenue models across retail, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors.

By End-User

Retail & E-commerce led with 50.9% share due to their heavy reliance on seamless omnichannel experiences and high transaction volumes. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 14.1% as they increasingly adopt multichannel order management to handle complex distribution networks, regulatory compliance, and temperature-sensitive logistics.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Multichannel Order Management Market with a 36.00% share in 2025 due to its advanced retail infrastructure, high adoption of e-commerce and omnichannel strategies, and strong presence of leading technology providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.15% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, rising smartphone and internet penetration, and growing demand for efficient order fulfillment solutions.

Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail Strategies to Drive Market Growth Globally

Centralized order management solutions are in high demand due to the growing use of e-commerce platforms and omnichannel retail formats. To avoid stockouts, maximize fulfillment, and raise customer happiness, businesses require real-time inventory visibility across many channels. Accurate order processing is ensured by multichannel order management systems (MCOM), which facilitate smooth interaction between marketplaces, physical stores, and online retailers. Retailers are able to effectively manage refunds, track orders, and synchronize inventories. Global MCOM adoption is also being fueled by rising customer expectations for consistent shopping experiences, accurate order fulfillment, and quicker delivery, particularly among major retailers and growing SMEs.

Key Players:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Adobe Inc.

IBM Sterling

VTEX, Inc.

NetSuite Inc. (Oracle)

SAP Hybris (SAP Commerce)

Comarch SA

Kibo Software, Inc.

Brightpearl (Sage Group)

OrderDynamics (Tecsys)

Fluent Commerce

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Zoho Corporation

Recent Developments:

March 2024, SAP enhanced SAP Commerce Cloud with a next-generation Order Management System (OMS) featuring AI-driven fulfillment optimization.

November 2023, Oracle launched a major upgrade to its Retail Order Management Cloud, introducing advanced Distributed Order Management (DOM) for global retailers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Customer Experience & Satisfaction Metrics – helps you measure reductions in order cancellations and returns, improvements in on-time deliveries, real-time order visibility adoption, NPS growth, and the impact of self-service portals on customer engagement.

– helps you measure reductions in order cancellations and returns, improvements in on-time deliveries, real-time order visibility adoption, NPS growth, and the impact of self-service portals on customer engagement. Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you understand platform readiness for GDPR, CCPA, tax, invoicing, and cross-border order regulations, along with certification coverage and audit performance across industries.

– helps you understand platform readiness for GDPR, CCPA, tax, invoicing, and cross-border order regulations, along with certification coverage and audit performance across industries. Sustainability & Green Logistics Metrics – helps you assess carbon emission reductions, sustainable packaging adoption, energy-efficient fulfillment usage, and order consolidation efforts improving environmental outcomes.

– helps you assess carbon emission reductions, sustainable packaging adoption, energy-efficient fulfillment usage, and order consolidation efforts improving environmental outcomes. Operational Efficiency & Order Optimization Insights – helps you evaluate how centralized order orchestration improves delivery accuracy, reduces fulfillment errors, and optimizes multi-channel order flows.

– helps you evaluate how centralized order orchestration improves delivery accuracy, reduces fulfillment errors, and optimizes multi-channel order flows. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover the adoption of real-time order tracking systems, customer-facing self-service platforms, and data-driven fulfillment optimization tools.

– helps you uncover the adoption of real-time order tracking systems, customer-facing self-service platforms, and data-driven fulfillment optimization tools. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of MCOM providers based on compliance readiness, sustainability capabilities, customer experience enhancements, platform scalability, and recent innovations.

