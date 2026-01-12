Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (“Copper Quest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with i2i Marketing Group, LLC (“i2i”), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing and investor awareness services to CQX.

The engagement with i2i is designed to enhance the Company’s market presence and expand its shareholder communications program. The services will include content creation management, author sourcing, project management, and media distribution.

Under the terms of the agreement, i2i will be engaged for an initial period of six months for a total cash consideration of $300,000 (USD). i2i and its principals are at arm’s length to CQX and, to the Company’s knowledge, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The engagement and the terms of the Agreement are subject to the final approval of the CSE.

i2i Marketing Group, LLC

1107 Key Plaza #222

Key West, Florida

33040

Contact: Joe Grubb & Kailyn White

Email: contact@i2illc.com

Ph: 240-315-4665

ABOUT COPPER QUEST EXPLORATION INC.

The company's land holdings comprise 7 projects that span over 45,000-plus hectares in great mining jurisdictions of Canada and the USA.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the City of Nelson British Columbia, spanning 4,611.49 hectares with a 2018 National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects historical inferred resource of 268,000 tonnes, estimated using a cut-off grade of 5.0 g/t Au and an average grade of 16.52 g/t Au, that represents an inferred resource of 142,000 oz of gold (McCuaig & Giroux, 2018)*. Apart from the Alpine Mine itself the property hosts 4 other less explored significant vein systems including the past-producing King Solomon vein workings, the Black Prince and the Cold Blow veins system, and the Gold Crown vein system.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stars Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Property, spanning 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia’s Bulkley Porphyry Belt with Tana Zone discovery drill intersection highlights of 0.466% Cu over 195.07m* in drill hole DD18SS004 from 23.47m, 0.200% Cu over 396.67m* in drill hole DD18SS010 from 29.37m, and 0.205% Cu over 207.27m* in drill hole DD18SS015 from 163.98m. This highly prospective, approximately 5 X 2.5 kilometer annular magnetic anomaly is interpreted to represent an altered monzonite intrusion and surrounding hornfels. *The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify these 2018 historic inferred resource results.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Kitimat Copper-Gold Property, spanning 2,954 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia located northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines. Exploration on the Kitimat property dates to the late 1960s, with the most significant historical work was conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone, and drill intersection highlights of 1.03 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu over 117.07 m in Hole J-7 from 1.52 m, 1.00 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu over 103.65m in Hole J-1 from 9.15 m, 0.80 g/t Au, 0.45% Cu over 107.01m in Hole J-2 from 6.10 m, and 0.41 g/t Au, 0.33% Cu over 112.20m in Hole J-8 from 11.89 m.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stellar Property, spanning 5,389-hectares in British Columbia’s Bulkley Porphyry Belt contiguous to the Stars Property. This highly prospective region is known for its significant copper and precious metal deposits, with past-producing mines and active development projects in the surrounding area. Despite its strategic location, Stellar has never undergone modern systematic exploration. The property features multiple promising targets, including a large, classic porphyry-style magnetic anomaly, high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineral showings, and previously underexplored zones with strong geophysical signatures.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern British Columbia spanning over 20,658 hectares with 10 priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest has an earn-in option of up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the road accessible Rip Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project, spanning 4,700-hectares located in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt in central British Columbia. Two Porphyry centers have been identified by the Company with the 2024 drill program testing the northern target with two holes (RP24-001 & RP24-002) from a single drill pad. Results confirmed that mineralization starts at surface and extends to depth, with multiple intrusive phases, quartz-sulfide stockwork, and veining. The southern highly prospective porphyry target remains untested by drilling.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and currently consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.

Copper Quest is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, and responsible development of its North American critical mineral portfolio of assets. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “CQX”. For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company’s website at www.copper.quest .

On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Brian Thurston, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 778-949-1829

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

info@copper.quest

https://x.com/CSECQX

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/copper-quest

