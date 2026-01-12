Multi Ways Holdings Announces $6.4 Million Purchase of 62 Sinotruk Vehicles and Enters into Dealership Agreement with Cycle & Carriage

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today announced that it has placed an order for 62 Sinotruk vehicles valued at approximately S$8.24 million (US$6.4 million) and entered into a Sinotruk dealership agreement with Cycle & Carriage Ventures Pte Ltd ("Cycle & Carriage"), a subsidiary of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

The order comprises 40 Sitrak G7 8x4 cement mixers and 22 Sitrak G7 8x4 tipper trucks, each equipped with HOWO automatic transmission systems. Delivery is expected within approximately three months of order confirmation, with vehicles carrying a one-year warranty on engine, gearbox, and axle components. The acquisition expands Multi Ways' fleet capacity to address demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles in the construction and logistics sectors.

Concurrent with the equipment order, the Company has entered into a one-year Sinotruk Dealership Agreement with Cycle & Carriage. Under the agreement, Multi Ways has been appointed as a non-exclusive dealer authorized to sell and retail Sinotruk products in Singapore, including prime movers and rigid chassis configurations.

Mr. James Lim, Chairman and CEO of Multi Ways, commented, "This order represents a meaningful investment in our fleet and our ability to serve customers in Singapore's construction and transportation industries. The addition of 62 new units strengthens our commercial vehicle portfolio, while the dealership arrangement with Cycle & Carriage opens a complementary sales channel, diversifying our revenue base. Together, these initiatives position us to capture opportunities across both equipment rental and direct vehicle sales."

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sale and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With over two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment, the Company is a widely established, reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, the UAE, the Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our extensive inventory of heavy construction equipment and complementary refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Tan Cheon Kem

Financial Controller

Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Tel: +65 6287 5252 (ext 202)

Email: cktan@multiways.com.sg