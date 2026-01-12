Vortex Expands into Cincinnati, Ohio – Now Offering Expert Commercial Door Services

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a nationwide leader in commercial door repair, maintenance, and replacement, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new service center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This expansion allows Vortex to bring fast, reliable, and agnostic door and loading dock equipment services to businesses throughout Cincinnati, the greater Ohio area, and beyond.

“We are thrilled to expand into Ohio and provide our customer-first, high-quality service to businesses in Cincinnati,” said Rob Knapp, COO of Vortex. “Our new Cincinnati team is ready to deliver the fast, dependable, and safety-driven commercial door solutions that Vortex is known for nationwide.”

The Cincinnati Service Center offers complete commercial and industrial door solutions and dock equipment repairs, including:

Emergency door repair with same-day response

Proactive maintenance programs designed to extend door life and enhance safety

Door replacements, upgrades, and hardware solutions

Techs trained in all types of commercial door repairs including entrance doors, fire doors, warehouse doors, and loading dock equipment

Expert commercial door service since 1937



This new location strengthens Vortex’s nationwide network, providing businesses with local locations, faster response times, and consistent, high quality service.

Vortex is proud to serve Cincinnati businesses with trusted commercial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency for all operations.

Contact Vortex Doors – Cincinnati Service Center