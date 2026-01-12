MaxCyte Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today provided a preliminary update on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Core revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be between $6.6 million and $6.7 million.

Core revenue for the full year is expected to be between $29.5 million and $29.6 million.

Strategic Platform License (SPL) program-related revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be between $0.4 million and $0.6 million.

SPL program-related revenue for the full year is expected to be between $3.3 million and $3.5 million.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2025, is expected to be approximately $155.6 million.

“2025 was a challenging, but productive year at MaxCyte. We worked through a difficult macro environment, including rationalization of programs and inventory management from a few SPL customers, however, we reported preliminary core revenue that was in-line with our guidance range,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “We also made substantial and targeted progress in strategically aligning our resources and improving our cost structure to drive efficient growth and scale MaxCyte towards profitability in the future.”

“We are heading into 2026 with substantial cash, greatly reduced annual burn, and a leaner and more focused organization with new offerings being launched early in the year. We remain as excited as ever by the opportunity presented by our SPLs, and SPL pipeline, and the continued expansion of our SeQure services, and expect to return to revenue growth in the second half of the year.”

MaxCyte’s fourth quarter and full year results are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change in connection with the completion of MaxCyte’s quarterly and year-end closing processes and review procedures and the preparation of its audited financial statements for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. As a result, these preliminary results may differ from the actual results that will be reflected in MaxCyte’s consolidated financial statements for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which are expected to be released in March 2026 and will be included in MaxCyte’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

