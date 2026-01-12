LIFE AI Builds Upon Global Biohub by Initiating Deployment of PREVANA Subnets in Thailand





SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFE AI has initiated the nationwide deployment of its PREVANA subnet across Thailand, expanding its AI-native Biohub infrastructure to support preventive healthcare at population scale and establish a repeatable model for global expansion.

The deployment addresses growing structural pressures on healthcare systems, including workforce shortages, rising costs, and limited scalability of traditional care models. According to the World Health Organization, the global healthcare workforce shortfall is projected to reach 10 million workers by 2030.

PREVANA is an active subnet within LIFE AI’s Biohub ecosystem, alongside Genetica, LIFE Unity, and InfiniteLife. Together, these subnets form an AI-native health infrastructure designed to shift healthcare from reactive treatment toward continuous, preventive lifecare delivered at national scale.

Thailand was selected as the first large-scale deployment environment due to its demographic diversity, regulatory readiness, and existing healthcare networks, allowing LIFE AI to validate operational performance, economic sustainability, and human integration in real-world conditions.

The Thailand deployment leverages LIFE AI’s pre-existing partnership with the Volunteer Medical Association (VMA) , Thailand’s largest medical volunteer organization, enabling PREVANA to reach Thai communities at unprecedented scale through VMA's nationwide network of volunteer healthcare providers. This extends the infrastructure's reach across urban centers and remote areas, amplifying the impact each provider can have while maintaining trusted human presence throughout the preventative lifecare journey.

"Just as Google DeepMind redefined what artificial intelligence could do for science, we are building the foundational AI infrastructure for global healthcare," said Dr. Tuan Cao, founder of LIFE AI. "Thailand is our proof point and now the path to global scalability is clear."

Built on LIFE AI's platform, PREVANA operates as infrastructure that enhances coordination and support across existing healthcare systems. The deployment model begins with AI-enabled health insights, proceeds to engagement with care providers, and integrates seamlessly with existing community health infrastructure.

Biohub's deployment through PREVANA across Thailand represents a deliberate infrastructure validation strategy. If PREVANA can operate effectively across Thailand's geographic and demographic complexity, it establishes proof of global operability - demonstrating that this model can achieve economic sustainability even in markets with constrained healthcare spending and establishing repeatable operating standards as Biohub infrastructure scales to additional markets worldwide.





Tuan Cao, LifeAi Founder (Second from the right, followed by) General Iam Namchan, Advisor to the Subcommittee on Military Affairs, Senate; Dr. Aekkanut Reungdechthanawut, Chairman of the Volunteer Medical Association (VMA); Ms. Busaba Prachuang, Director of Rungnapa Nakhon Ratchasima Foundation School and Licensee of Saint Anne Vocational College.

PREVANA positions LIFE AI as the global infrastructure layer supporting care and community networks worldwide, through partnership models that are adaptable to diverse market contexts.

These deployments are enabled by LIFE AI's 100+ corporate and institutional partners, including research collaborations with scientists from Stanford, Cornell, and UCSF, as well as an extensive hospital network across Asia.

The company recently demonstrated infrastructure efficiency by enabling the largest genetic study on autism in Southeast Asia for $10,000, versus an estimated $1M+, and by helping Kalbe Farma - Southeast Asia's largest pharmaceutical company - launch a personalized stroke prevention product in six weeks instead of the originally planned 24 weeks.

It's one of many examples of how LIFE AI's infrastructure enables faster time-to-impact at significantly reduced cost.

With Biohub, LIFE AI is reimagining healthcare infrastructure, with the Thailand deployment marking the convergence of media narrative, research infrastructure, and capital formation - three previously separate domains now operating together in a single validation environment.

As communities across Thailand engage with AI-powered preventive support, the deployment will generate real-world data on how populations interact with and adopt AI-native healthcare systems. These insights will inform future deployments and operating standards as the infrastructure scales globally.

These unprecedented opportunities for infrastructure-level research cannot be simulated or extrapolated from smaller studies, rather they can only be observed at national scale - documenting infrastructure performance across operational efficiency, economic sustainability, and human integration - all dimensions that define global scalability.

The Thailand deployment validates the economic model supporting global expansion, demonstrating how infrastructure-level investment can achieve operational sustainability at national scale. As deployments expand, network effects strengthen system economics, enabling repeatable implementation across Southeast Asia and global markets.

Strategic engagement at this validation stage influences not just deployment velocity in Thailand, but the operating standards and partnership models that will define how AI-native health infrastructure scales globally.

LIFE AI is building the foundational infrastructure that will power preventive healthcare globally. Biohub's deployment across Thailand through PREVANA represents the first national-scale proof point that this infrastructure model operates in real-world conditions, with economics that enable worldwide expansion and seamless scalability.

About Volunteer Medical Association

The Volunteer Medical Association (VMA) is Thailand's largest volunteer medical organization, dedicated to elevating preventive healthcare and improving quality of life across Thai communities. Established to advance healthcare access and medical innovation, VMA operates a nationwide network of volunteer healthcare providers reaching both urban centers and remote rural areas throughout Thailand. Through its extensive community presence and commitment to proactive healthcare delivery, VMA has become a cornerstone of Thailand's healthcare system, bridging gaps in access and bringing trusted care to underserved populations. The organization's collaboration with government agencies, corporate partners, and international research institutions positions VMA as a leader in healthcare innovation and a key driver of sustainable health solutions across the region.

About LIFE AI

LIFE AI is a Singapore-based company operating a foundational AI platform that enables businesses to launch life science products, such as precision health and drug discovery, from idea-to-market in a faster timeframe, at a lesser cost. The company is pioneering the future of health by building the Intelligence Layer of Human Health - a new foundational infrastructure where real humans, AI compute, and impact-driven models converge in a forward-thinking co-creation ecosystem.



