Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Possession of Third Rearing Center, Completing Core Infrastructure Upgrades for 2026 Production Scale-Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has taken possession of its third silkworm rearing center, completing the core physical infrastructure upgrades, underpinning the Company's massive recombinant spider silk production scale-up planned for 2026.

This newest facility represents the final major component of the Company's multi-year production expansion strategy. With three fully operational rearing centers, Kraig Labs will be able to run three simultaneous production cycles, providing both production diversity and the capacity required to meet and exceed one metric ton of finished spider silk per month.

This production scale-up, now well underway, is the culmination of years of development and refinement. Each element of the Company's expansion, including facility design, staffing, geographic location, operational workflows, and training programs, has been optimized based on lessons learned from prior production campaigns.

The newly acquired facility is the largest single-site rearing center Kraig Labs has ever operated. This new facility is designed to support significantly higher throughput while maintaining the operational discipline and biological consistency required for large-scale spider silk manufacturing. This facility is expected to unlock the next level of production capacity as the Company rapidly accelerates spider silk output.

Importantly, this new rearing center has been strategically positioned to leverage Kraig's recently acquired mulberry fields, which will supply the expanded feedstock necessary to support this substantial increase in silkworm and spider silk production. These mulberry resources form a critical foundation of the Company's vertically integrated production model and are expected to play a key role in enabling continuous, high-volume operations across all of its facilities.

Kraig Labs is now bringing this new rearing center online and expects to begin operations later this quarter.

"This milestone represents a critical step forward in our evolution as a world-leading supplier of spider silk," said Kim Thompson, Kraig's Founder and CEO. "With this final rearing center secured and supported by expanded mulberry cultivation, we now have the infrastructure and feedstock capacity in place to support continuous, scalable production at levels that position Kraig Labs to fulfill our vision of commercially scalable and cost-effective spider silk production."

The Company expects to provide additional updates as the facility is commissioned and fully integrated into its 2026 production campaign.

