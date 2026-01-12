Nurses Ranked Most Trusted Profession for 24th Consecutive Year

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA) celebrates that nurses have once again been ranked the most trusted profession in Gallup’s annual Most Honest and Ethical Professions Poll for the 24th consecutive year. The poll continues to show that the public places more confidence in nurses’ honesty and ethical standards than in any other profession surveyed.

For nearly a quarter of a century, nurses have topped Gallup’s national measurement of honesty and ethics, reflecting sustained public recognition of the compassion, expertise, and integrity nurses bring to patient care and community health. In the most recent poll, 75 percent of Americans rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as “very high” or “high,” outpacing all other professions.

“Year after year, the American public turns to nurses as the most trusted professionals in the nation,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, President of the American Nurses Association. “After 24 consecutive years at the top of this Gallup poll, this trust is more than an accolade. It affirms the essential leadership role nurses play on the national stage of healthcare, in policy, in strengthened communities, and in advancing equitable, high-quality care.”

“These results also reinforce how essential it is that patients have access to care delivered by nurses in every setting,” added Mensik Kennedy. “The results remind us why it’s so critical that we continue to advocate for safer workplaces, sustainable staffing, and policies that support nurses, so they can provide the high-quality care patients deserve across the country.”