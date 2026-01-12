Acrylic Resins Market worth $28.55 billion by 2030 at 5.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Acrylic Resins Market is projected to be worth USD 28.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The acrylic resins market across industrial and commercial applications has experienced substantial growth, primarily because performance demands are rising in sectors such as automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics. The increasing global need for durable, visually versatile, and weather-resistant materials, along with the move toward lightweight and energy-efficient designs, calls for advanced resin formulas that improve product durability, surface quality, and functional performance while meeting regulatory standards. Commonly used products like solvent-based resins, waterborne dispersions, UV-curable systems, and high-performance copolymers are designed to deliver key technical features including superior adhesion, chemical resistance, gloss retention, and flexibility in tough environmental conditions. A major market driver is the focus on low-VOC, bio-based, or recyclable resin systems, driven by stricter environmental regulations and goals related to the circular economy. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as digital color-matching, automated dispensing, and control systems enhance formulation accuracy, reduce material waste, and shorten product development cycles. These innovations also demonstrate how acrylic resins are providing high performance, innovative product design, and sustainable solutions across many end-use markets.

List of Key Players in Acrylic Resins Market:

BASF (Germany) Dow (US) Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Arkema (France) DIC CORPORATION (Japan) Covestro AG (Germany) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) Trinseo (US) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Acrylic Resins Market:

Drivers: Rising Global Vehicle Production and EV Adoption. Restraint: Fluctuating Raw Material and Resin Prices Due to Crude Oil Volatility. Opportunity: Rapid Expansion of Photopolymer and 3D-Printing Resin Applications. Challenge: Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Burdens.

Key Findings of the Study:

Acrylates are expected to be the second-fastest-growing chemistry during the forecast period. Elastomers are expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing acrylic resins market during the forecast period.

Acrylates are expected to be the second fastest-growing chemistry segment in the global acrylic resins market during the forecast period. This growth in acrylate resins has occurred because of the versatility and wide variety of applications in many different industries. Acrylic resins exhibit excellent weatherability, UV resistance, and adhesive properties for both waterborne and solvent-based systems. Overall, demand for acrylates is growing rapidly in some key areas, like architectural and automotive coatings, where long dry times, durability, and gloss retention are very important. Additional demand for acrylate resins is stemming from increased interest in low-VOC and environmentally friendly formulations, where acrylate resins can be made to meet rigid environmental standards. Given that manufacturers are continuously looking for high-performance, environmentally friendly materials to stay competitive, acrylates are likely to remain a rather strong segment through the next 5-10 years in both developed and emerging economies.



Elastomers are projected to be the second-fastest-growing application segment in the acrylic resins market during the forecast period due to their exceptional flexibility, resilience, and weather resistance. Acrylic-based elastomers are increasingly used in sealants, adhesives, and flexible coatings, particularly in construction and automotive applications where long-term durability is essential. In addition, infrastructure development projects and increased transport sector activity in developing countries are also supporting growth. Resin modification technologies are advancing elastomers with higher thermal and chemical resistance, allowing new options in stringent industrial settings. End users' demand for materials is focused on performance and longevity and complying with safety and sustainability requirements that are changing on a daily basis.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the acrylic resins market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure projects, and surging automotive production across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region’s booming construction sector, supported by large-scale residential and commercial developments, is significantly increasing the demand for architectural and protective coatings. Rising consumer spending and a growing middle class are further propelling demand for high-quality paints, adhesives, and sealants based on acrylic resins. Additionally, favorable government initiatives promoting sustainable and low-VOC coating technologies are accelerating the shift toward waterborne and eco-friendly acrylic systems. With a combination of strong manufacturing capabilities, increasing foreign investments, and continuous product innovations, Asia Pacific is solidifying its position as the primary growth engine in the global acrylic resins market.

