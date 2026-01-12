Counterpart Health 2025 Results: How Better Clinical Decisions at Scale Improve Outcomes, Quality, and Cost

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health , Inc. (“Counterpart” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform and subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), today released key 2025 highlights. The past year was defined by continued publication of research demonstrating the platform's impact on chronic disease management, meaningful product expansion, and the scaled adoption of Counterpart Assistant (CA) by hundreds of live third-party customer clinicians across diverse practice settings.

Clinical Quality and Financial Performance Outcomes

Data released in 2025 highlights the scale and consistency of the platform's impact. These outcomes reflect the cumulative effect of thousands of better clinical decisions made during real patient visits:

Clinician Adoption: Counterpart recorded a >450% Year-over-Year increase in live third-party customer clinicians, now representing hundreds of third-party customer clinicians live on the platform across multiple states.

Counterpart recorded a in live third-party customer clinicians, now representing live on the platform across multiple states. MCR Differential: Returning Clover Health members whose primary care physicians (PCPs) use CA demonstrated an approximate 1,500 basis point MCR differential compared to those whose PCPs do not, with performance differentials compounding as member cohorts mature.

Returning Clover Health members whose primary care physicians (PCPs) use CA demonstrated an compared to those whose PCPs do not, with performance differentials compounding as member cohorts mature. Quality Metrics: Counterpart’s technology supported the #1 HEDIS score nationwide for a PPO Medicare Advantage plan for the second consecutive year—achieved across a wide network of non-employed physicians without capitation.





Evidence-Based Clinical Impact

Throughout 2025, Counterpart released three new retrospective data analyses validating CA’s ability to help improve chronic disease management. These studies use real-world data to quantify how CA supports proactive, longitudinal care by equipping PCPs at the point-of-care:

Earlier Disease Identification : Data indicated that new members were 75% more likely to be diagnosed with COPD in their first year when under the care of a CA PCP. Additionally, COPD patients recorded an 18% higher average number of outpatient pulmonology visits , reflecting better coordination of specialty care.

: Data indicated that new members were in their first year when under the care of a CA PCP. Additionally, COPD patients recorded an , reflecting better coordination of specialty care. Reductions in Acute Care Utilization : Research showed that a relationship with a CA PCP was associated with an 18% lower rate of all-cause hospitalizations for Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and a 15% lower rate for COPD . The studies also recorded meaningful reductions in 30-day readmissions ( 25% lower for CHF ; 18% lower for COPD ).

: Research showed that a relationship with a CA PCP was associated with an and a . The studies also recorded meaningful reductions in 30-day readmissions ( ; ). Support for Patients in Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Neighborhoods : Data demonstrated how CA supports PCPs in resource-constrained, high Area Deprivation Index (ADI) neighborhoods. In these settings, CA attribution was associated with 70–89% higher diagnosis rates across four major chronic diseases, with patients identified at significantly earlier clinical stages.





Technological Innovation and Enterprise Scaling

Unlike retrospective analytics or documentation-only tools, Counterpart delivers support inside the clinical encounter where decisions are made and outcomes are shaped. In 2025, Counterpart expanded beyond the point of care to support clinicians and organizations across the full arc of care. This evolution marks Counterpart’s transition into an end-to-end clinical operating system for value-based care, with capabilities spanning the exam room and the enterprise:

Integrated Ambient Scribing : A fully integrated solution that listens to visits in real time, allowing physicians to focus on patients and bringing enterprise-grade technology to every practice.

: A fully integrated solution that listens to visits in real time, allowing physicians to focus on patients and bringing enterprise-grade technology to every practice. Natural Language Chat : Next-generation capabilities that allow clinicians to ask questions about a patient’s medical history in natural language and receive immediate responses and source documents, all within a PHI-safe environment.

: Next-generation capabilities that allow clinicians to ask questions about a patient’s medical history in natural language and receive immediate responses and source documents, all within a PHI-safe environment. Proactive Visit Summaries : Automated synthesis of longitudinal data that flags potential care opportunities before clinicians enter the exam room.

: Automated synthesis of longitudinal data that flags potential care opportunities before clinicians enter the exam room. Enterprise-Level Capabilities: Expanded capabilities across quality operations, population health, and data services.





“When we connect the dots across the healthcare ecosystem, better care moves from a possibility to the norm,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “In 2025, we showed that better outcomes and lower costs are driven by thousands of better clinical decisions made during real patient visits. When clinicians are supported in the moment with timely, high-fidelity insights, proactive value-based care becomes repeatable at scale. Our focus is on building a clinical operating system that works for any clinician, in any setting—setting a new standard for how care is delivered.”

The idea is brought to life in Counterpart’s latest video (watch the video here ), highlighting how every condition detected, prescription filled, or conversation in the exam room shapes a patient’s life. Informed by complete data and timely, individualized insights, these moments compound into earlier diagnoses, better management, lower costs, and healthier lives.

This is the future of value-based care Counterpart is building, one where thousands of small, better-informed decisions create extraordinary outcomes for patients, clinicians, and communities.

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , Congestive Heart Failure , and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, and Clinical Quality .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com

