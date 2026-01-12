Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

RENO, Nev., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle” or the “Company”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States and proprietary Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology, is pleased to announce today that it has engaged BBA USA Inc. (“BBA”), an eminent consulting firm with more than 45 years of experience in the energy and natural resources sector, to develop and design a limited drilling campaign in support of an eventual Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) at its Aurora Uranium Project (“Aurora” or the “Project”).

BBA will design and optimize the number, location, and orientation of drill holes to help achieve specific objectives that will each play a critical role in the completion of the PFS. These objectives include (1) advanced metallurgical testing and process flow sheet design, (2) hydrogeological analysis, (3) geotechnical and rock mechanics analysis, (4) mineral resource classification enhancement, and (5) mineral resource expansion. BBA previously completed Aurora’s S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate and authored the related Technical Report Summary in August 2025, providing technical continuity as the Project advances.

“We’re seeing sustained demand for nuclear power translate into real demand for uranium, particularly for projects located in the U.S.,” said Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Energy Metals. “Advancing Aurora with BBA is about making sure this asset is ready to meet that demand as the market continues to tighten. We believe that the continued development at Aurora paired with this significant industry demand furthers our ability to become a strategic national asset and leading domestic supplier of nuclear power.”

BBA’s engagement supports Eagle’s broader strategy as the Company continues to progress toward its planned Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol “NUCL” in connection with its proposed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF).

Demand for nuclear power is increasing as technology companies seek reliable, long-term energy to support artificial intelligence and large-scale data centers. Recently, Meta announced agreements with nuclear energy providers including TerraPower and Oklo to help supply electricity for its planned Prometheus AI supercluster in Ohio, reinforcing the growing role of nuclear energy and the importance of a secure, domestic uranium supply.

About Eagle Energy Metals Corp.

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. is a next-generation nuclear energy company that combines domestic uranium exploration with proprietary Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The Company holds the rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, located in southeastern Oregon. This includes the Aurora deposit, with 32.75Mlbs Indicated and 4.98Mlbs Inferred (SK-1300 TRS) of near-surface uranium resource, and the adjacent Cordex deposit, which offers significant potential to expand the project’s overall resource inventory. By integrating advanced SMR technology with a sizeable uranium asset, Eagle is building an integrated nuclear platform positioned to help restore American leadership in the global nuclear industry. For more information about Eagle Energy Metals Corp., visit www.eagleenergymetals.com.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (“SVII”) (SVIIF, SVIRF, SVIUF, and SVIWF) is a part of a family of investment vehicles formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a business focused on the energy and decarbonization industries. Over the past 5 years, Spring Valley has raised $690 million in three IPOs. SVII is led by Christopher D. Sorrells, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Robert Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development. SVII’s board of directors includes Christopher D. Sorrells (Chairman), Sharon Youngblood, Rich Thompson, David Buzby, David Levinson, and Kevin Pohler. Its Sponsor group includes Pearl Energy; a $3.0 billion Texas-based firm focused on the North American energy sector. Spring Valley I successfully completed its business combination with NuScale Power, a leading U.S. small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology company in May 2022. SVII maintains a corporate website at https://sv-ac.com.



