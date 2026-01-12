Saucony Expands Its Race Experience Footprint with Philadelphia Love Run Sponsorship

Philadelphia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, PA – January 12, 2026 – Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, today announced its title sponsorship of the Saucony Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon & 7K, taking place on Sunday, March 29, 2026. As part of its broader commitment to showing up for runners where community and culture intersect, Saucony continues to expand its presence at races around the world that bring people together through the sport.

“Following the incredible success of our owned races, including the Saucony London 10K and Saucony 10KM de la Tour Eiffel, we’re excited to bring the same energy, creativity, and runner-first mindset to Philadelphia,” said Rob Griffiths, Saucony’s Brand President. “We’ve spent decades designing race-day and training shoes trusted by runners around the world, and stepping further into race experiences is a natural evolution of how we show up for the sport. The Love Run embodies everything we believe in, connection, passion, and showing up for one another, and this partnership allows us to create a truly memorable experience for runners before, during, and beyond their next race day.”

The Saucony Philadelphia Love Run, organized in partnership with Motiv Sports, offers two race options, a scenic Half Marathon through the city’s historic and cultural landmarks, and a 7K designed for runners seeking a spirited, shorter challenge. With vibrant spectator support and a course tailored to encourage personal achievement, the event invites runners, walkers, and first-timers to feel the pulse of Philadelphia’s community.

“Motiv is proud to pair our global portfolio of events with an industry-leading brand like Saucony to deliver curated race experiences for runners — from London to Philadelphia,” said Crystian Kumnick, Managing Director of Motiv Sports.

In addition to race-day presence, Saucony will activate with unique programming in the week leading up to the event designed to engage the local community and build excitement across Philadelphia. These activations will include shake out runs, community-focused experiences, and immersive touchpoints that bring Saucony's Run as One ethos to life.

On race weekend, Saucony will further elevate the experience through:

Hands-on opportunities to experience Saucony’s latest footwear and apparel at an interactive expo

On-course and finish-line moments designed to celebrate every runner, from first-time 7K participants to half marathon finishers

Limited-edition, event-exclusive merchandise and opportunities to connect with fellow runners and the broader Philadelphia running community

Registration for the Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon & 7K is now open. Participants and spectators are encouraged to visit www.loverunphilly.com to register and find more details on course maps and event highlights.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

About Motiv Sports: Motiv Sports is a North American leader in mass participation events, dedicated to empowering individuals of all fitness levels to pursue and achieve their goals. We create, market, and deliver world-class running events that inspire, challenge, and connect participants year-round - both on the course and through digital engagement. From local favorites to destination races, our event portfolio brings communities together through the shared experience of forward motion. Because at Motiv Sports, we believe that every step forward matters, and we’re committed to building inclusive, supportive environments where people can thrive through movement. For more information, visit MotivSports.com.

About the Love Run Philadelphia

The Love Run Philadelphia is a premier destination event, with its start line and post-race festival located steps from the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art. Featuring a world-class course that highlights the scenic streets of Center City, race day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the half marathon and 7K events. Participants enjoy breathtaking views along the route, with music, thousands of cheering spectators, and complimentary beer for runners 21 and older. Regarded as Philadelphia’s top spring half marathon, the event offers an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels. For more information or to register, visit LoveRunPhilly.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Drapeau, Saucony PR Manager

Abigail.drapeau@wwinc.com

Contact Info



Annabel Gerrity

annabel.gerrity_ic@wwwinc.com

+1 313-310-6627

Attachment