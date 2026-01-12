Draganfly to Present at 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 14, 2026

Tampa, FL, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Chell, will deliver a Company presentation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference (“NGC”) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 11:45 a.m. ET, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

In addition to the presentation, Draganfly will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Draganfly may reach out by email at investor.relations@draganfly.com .

