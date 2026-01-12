Orrstown Financial Advisors Announces New Office Opening in Chambersburg, PA

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Bank is pleased to announce that Orrstown Financial Advisors (OFA) will be opening a new office at 990 Lincoln Way East, Suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17201, as part of its ongoing commitment to better serve its clients and the community.

The new location will serve as the home base for the OFA team currently located at the Orrstown Bank branch on Orchard Drive. The ten-person team will occupy 4,000 sq. ft of space at the former Plasterer’s Florist building. This newly renovated location offers enhanced accessibility and a welcoming environment for clients seeking personalized financial guidance.

To celebrate this milestone, a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will be held at 3pm on January 15, 2026. The event will include a ribbon-cutting followed by a networking reception in the new space, bringing together community members, clients, and local leaders.

In addition, OFA will host a Client Open House on February 12, 2026, where clients will have the opportunity to tour the new office, connect with their Financial Advisors, and meet fellow OFA clients. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served during the event.

“We’re excited to open this new office in Chambersburg and continue building strong relationships with our clients,” said Philip Fague, Executive Vice President and Chief Trust Officer. “This space reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service and a comfortable environment where clients can feel confident discussing their financial goals.”

For more information about Orrstown Bank and Orrstown Financial Advisors, please visit www.orrstown.com.

About Orrstown Financial Advisors

Orrstown Financial Advisors is a division of Orrstown Bank, one of the largest independent community banks headquartered in central Pennsylvania. First established in 1919, Orrstown Bank has served generations of families and businesses throughout the area. Today Orrstown Financial Advisors oversees more than $3 billion in investments. Visit our website at www.orrstown.com to learn more.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience, Orrstown Bank

717-747-1520

jmoss@orrstown.com

