Aeries Technology Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced its Great Place To Work® Certification, for the third consecutive year.

The certification reflects Aeries' unwavering commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture where employees thrive, grow, and feel valued. At the heart of this achievement is a people-first approach that prioritizes employee development, career advancement, and a supportive work environment where diverse talent can flourish. This three-year recognition demonstrates Aeries' dedication to fostering trust, inclusivity, and belonging across its workforce.

"Our people are the cornerstone of our ability to deliver transformative solutions to clients," said Sheetal Sawant, Chief Human Resources Officer at Aeries Technology. "This third consecutive year certification validates our investments in creating an inclusive, supportive environment where talented professionals can do their best work. When our employees are engaged and fulfilled, it directly translates to the quality, innovation, and reliability our clients depend on."

The Great Place To Work® Certification process evaluates organizational culture through comprehensive employee surveys and workplace assessments, measuring factors including leadership trust, organizational fairness, and employee pride and camaraderie. Aeries' consistent recognition demonstrates the company's strategic focus on talent development, workforce retention, and creating an environment where diverse talent can contribute to transformative business solutions.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years.

