Psyence BioMed Approves 2026 Financial Strategy, Board Authorizes Share Buyback on Value Opportunity

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved its 2026 Financial Strategy and Capital Management Framework, which includes the authorization of a share repurchase program that the management may undertake in value generation conditions.

The Board’s decision followed a thorough and strategic review of the Company’s financial position, capital structure, prevailing market conditions, and Nasdaq listing considerations. The Strategy is intended to protect shareholder value, and preserve capital to fund planned clinical and regulatory milestones.

The Board believes the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the current market price of its common shares (“Common Shares”). As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that the Common Shares may represent an attractive investment to the Company and that the purchase of the Common Shares would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases may have the effect of increasing per-share ownership metrics for remaining shareholders by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Common Shares are cancelled. Under the approved framework, the Company may repurchase its Common Shares from time to time, subject to liquidity, valuation, regulatory, and market conditions. Any repurchases would be conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws, Nasdaq rules, and applicable corporate law requirements, and executed through an independent third-party broker.

Based on the Company’s balance sheet and capital structure, the Board believes that repurchases, if undertaken at prices reflecting a significant discount to the Board’s assessment of underlying value, may be accretive to remaining shareholders.

If implemented, the repurchase program may be implemented over the next six to twelve months, provided that the Company maintains an appropriate cash runway to fund planned clinical and regulatory milestones and provided that such repurchase will not materially impair operational liquidity or the Company's near- and mid-term capital needs, subject to applicable regulatory limits (if any).

The Company is not obligated to repurchase any shares, and the timing, amount, and execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, capital requirements, and other relevant factors. The program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

