XPO Renews Partnership with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) for 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that it has renewed its support for TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), a nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering the transportation industry to combat human trafficking. XPO will serve as a platinum partner of TAT for the sixth consecutive year.

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “At XPO, we’re proud to support efforts that make our communities safer. Nearly 6,000 of our employees across the United States have received training to recognize and report suspected human trafficking. By continuing our partnership with TAT, we are helping protect vulnerable individuals and giving our drivers the tools to make a difference every day on the road.”

XPO’s renewed partnership comes during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to highlight resources such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Reports from truck drivers across the country have helped rescue survivors and disrupt trafficking networks, as drivers are frequently present in locations where trafficking occurs, including truck stops, rest areas and along U.S. interstates.

Esther Goetsch, executive director of TAT, said, “Truck drivers are vital allies in the fight against human trafficking. Our roads and communities are safer because of XPO’s ongoing commitment and the thousands of drivers who have received anti-trafficking training. We’re grateful for their continued partnership in this critical work.”

To learn more about TAT and how you can get involved, visit https://tatnonprofit.org/

