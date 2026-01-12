Lysander Funds Announces Listing of ETF Series of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) is excited to announce the launch of an exchange-traded fund series of units (“ETF Series”) of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (the “Fund”). The portfolio manager of the Fund is Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (“Canso”). The ETF Series of the Fund will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today, under the symbol “LYUV.U" and will be available only in U.S. dollars. By introducing this ETF Series, investors and investment advisors will be able to access the Fund through units listed on the TSX.

"This marks a further step in the evolution of Lysander’s products. By offering listed units of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund, we are delighted to broaden the access of one of our key strategies, appreciating that some investors and advisors prefer investing in ETF’s", said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander.

In addition to the ETF Series of units, the Fund offers mutual fund units in Series A, Series F and Series O.

The Fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth of returns consisting of income and some capital gains primarily through investments in U.S. debt and money market securities either denominated in U.S. dollars or hedged to U.S. dollars using forward currency contracts.

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent portfolio managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

About Canso Investment Counsel Ltd.

Established in 1997, Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. is an independent portfolio management firm focused on bottom-up security selection and fundamental credit research.

