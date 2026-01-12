HIGHCO: SHAREHOLDING

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) December 31, 2025 20 455 403 1 061 579 22 227 905 21 166 326 November 30, 2025 20 455 403 1 009 200 22 232 955 21 223 755 October 31, 2025 20 455 403 952 940 22 232 955 21 280 015 September 30, 2025 20 455 403 893 742 22 252 908 21 359 166 August 31, 2025 20 455 403 790 822 22 280 915 21 490 093 July 31, 2025 20 455 403 798 064 22 281 404 21 483 340 June 30, 2025 20 455 403 803 565 22 284 457 21 480 892 May 31, 2025 20 455 403 806 842 22 284 457 21 477 615 April 30, 2025 20 455 403 810 840 22 284 457 21 473 617 March 31, 2025 20 455 403 809 380 22 282 875 21 473 495 February 28, 2025 20 455 403 812 886 22 282 791 21 469 905 January 31, 2025 20 455 403 818 981 22 282 977 21 463 996 December 31, 2024 20 455 403 817 845 22 282 774 21 464 929

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly Gross Profit

2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

