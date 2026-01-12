Vortex Doors Expands into Minneapolis, Minnesota – Now Offering Expert Door Repair and Maintenance Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a nationwide leader in commercial and industrial door solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Minneapolis service center. This expansion brings fast, reliable, and professional door repair, maintenance, and replacement services to businesses throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the greater Twin Cities area.

“Opening our Minneapolis location is a major step in providing Minnesota businesses with high-quality, safety-focused door services,” said Rob Knapp, COO of Vortex Doors. “Our Minneapolis team is ready to deliver the exceptional Vortex experience that customers across the country have come to trust.”

The Minneapolis Service Center offers a full range of commercial door solutions, including:

Fast, dependable commercial door repairs to minimize downtime

Proactive maintenance programs designed to improve safety and extend door life

Emergency door services with rapid response times

Professional door replacements, upgrades, and hardware solutions

Expertise in commercial doors since 1937





By expanding into Minneapolis, Vortex Doors strengthens its ability to support businesses with single or multiple locations in Minnesota, offering broader coverage, faster service, and streamlined solutions.

Vortex Doors is dedicated to providing Minnesota businesses with reliable, fast, and safety-conscious door services, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted provider.

Contact Vortex Doors – Minneapolis Service Center