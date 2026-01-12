Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update December 2025

Operational Highlights December

Occupancy reached 71% in December, resulting in a full-year occupancy of 72% for 2025.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 10% compared to December 2024, resulting in a 20% increase for the full year 2025 versus 2024.

Total ticket revenue for December was 15% higher than December 2024. The total increase for 2025 versus 2024 was 22%.





Booking Position 2026

51% of 2026 capacity is booked, about 10% ahead of the same time last year. We target 10–15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.





Booking Position 2027

8% of 2027 capacity is booked, about 4% points ahead of same time last year





*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company’s (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114