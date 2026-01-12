Helsinn announces new Executive Leadership Team as it celebrates 50 years

Lugano, Switzerland – January 12th, 2026 – Helsinn Healthcare, a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, announces a new Executive Leadership Team as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary and enters a new phase of growth and innovation.

After three years of deep transformation, Dr. Melanie Rolli has decided to step down from her role as CEO. Under her leadership, Helsinn successfully navigated a critical turnaround, delivering strong results and reinforcing its position in the global healthcare landscape. The Board of Directors and the entire Helsinn team extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Rolli for her dedication, vision, and impactful contributions. Dr. Rolli has worked with the new leadership for a smooth transition, and she will remain strategic advisor to the CEO and the Board.

Returning to the helm as Chief Executive Officer is Riccardo Braglia, formerly Executive Chairman of Helsinn Group. With decades of experience in Pharma and a deep commitment to Helsinn’s mission, Riccardo Braglia will lead the company into its next chapter, focusing on strategic expansion and innovation.

Dr. Melanie Rolli added: "It has been an honor to lead Helsinn through a period of deep transformation and growth. I am proud of what we have achieved together and deeply grateful to the entire team for their passion and resilience. As the company enters its next phase under Riccardo’s leadership, I am confident that Helsinn will continue to thrive and make a meaningful impact for patients around the world."

Riccardo Braglia commented: "Helsinn has always been driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to improving the lives of patients. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are entering a new era of opportunity. I am honored and grateful to return as CEO and to work alongside an exceptional leadership team. Together, we will continue to grow our portfolio, expand our global reach, and invest in the future of oncology and beyond."

In conjunction with this transition, Gabriele Braglia will take on the role of Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO, driving worldwide commercial initiatives and corporate development, and preparing as next generation to take soon the helm of the company.

Helsinn’s Leadership Team will be completed by the appointment of the following Group Executives, drawing from both growth of internal talents and new external acquisitions:

Roberta Cannella as Chief Operating Officer

as Konrad Wilson as Chief Financial Officer

as Andrea Pontiggia as Chief Commercial Officer

as Enrico Baroni as Chief of Staff

as Georgios Kordelas as Group Head of Human Resources and Compliance





These leadership changes reflect Helsinn’s commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening its executive team as it embarks on ambitious goals for the future. In fact, the company is actively pursuing the acquisition of new assets in oncology and other therapeutic areas, both in the United States and internationally.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact

Sabrina Perucchi

Group Communication Manager

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: communications@helsinn.com