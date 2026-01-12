AOP Health’s Rapiblyk™ Now Accessible via Leading US Healthcare Improvement Companies

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AOP Health US, LLC announced today that Rapiblyk™ (landiolol) is now more widely available across the United States through Cardinal, Cencora Specialty Distribution, McKesson Corporation, and M&D Specialty Distribution. Hospitals and health systems nationwide can now access Rapiblyk™ through their preferred purchasing channels, enhancing flexibility while expanding the availability of this critical care therapy.

“This represents an important milestone in ensuring that Rapiblyk™ availability is secured nationwide, supporting clinicians and healthcare providers in critical care environments,” said John Kimmet, General Manager of AOP Health US. “We’re reinforcing our commitment to making Rapiblyk™ accessible where it’s needed most.”

AOP Health US previously announced the U.S. commercial availability of Rapiblyk™ (landiolol), an ultra-short-acting, selective beta-1 adrenergic receptor blocker approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) or irregular rapid heart rate, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, in critical care settings.

Ordering Information:

Healthcare professionals can order Rapiblyk™ via the following wholesalers:

Cardinal

Rapiblyk™ Item Number: 6055347

Phone Number: +1 800 926 3161

Website: https://orderexpress.cardinalhealth.com

Cencora Speciality Distribution

Rapiblyk™ Item Number: 10301954

Phone Number: +1 800 746 6273

Email: service@asdhealthcare.com

McKesson

Rapiblyk™ Item Number: 3051620

Phone Number: +1 800 793 9875

Website: https://mscs.mckesson.com

Morris & Dickson

Rapiblyk™ Item Number: 056722

Phone Number: +1 800 388 3833

Email: customerservice@morrisdickson.com

Prescribing information can be found at www.rapiblyk.com

About Rapiblyk™

Rapiblyk™ (landiolol) is an ultra-short-acting, selective beta-1 adrenergic receptor blocker indicated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) or irregular rapid heart rate, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, especially in perioperative, postoperative, or critical-care settings. Rapiblyk™ provides rapid onset and offset of action, allowing clinicians to achieve precise, controlled rate management with a favorable hemodynamic profile.

The product is supplied as an intravenous infusion designed for use in a monitored hospital setting.

INDICATION

Rapiblyk™ is indicated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Rapiblyk™ is contraindicated in patients with:

Severe sinus bradycardia, sick sinus syndrome, or >1st-degree AV block

Decompensated heart failure

Cardiogenic shock

Pulmonary hypertension

Known hypersensitivity to landiolol or formulation components





WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Includes risk of hypotension, bradycardia, cardiac failure, bronchospasm, masking of hypoglycemia symptoms, infusion site reactions, worsening of Prinzmetal’s angina, complications in pheochromocytoma, peripheral vascular disease, abrupt withdrawal effects, hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, and unresponsiveness to epinephrine in hypersensitivity reactions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most important and common adverse reaction is hypotension which in clinical trials occurred in 9.9% of patients receiving RAPIBLYK vs. 1% in those receiving placebo. Please consult the full Prescribing Information for Rapiblyk™: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/217202s000lbl.pdf

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise with roots in Austria and a mission to address unmet medical needs through innovative, science-driven therapies in cardiovascular and rare disease. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been recognized as a pioneer in developing integrated therapy solutions that combine deep scientific expertise with a strong commitment to patient and physician needs.

Building on this foundation, AOP Health US, LLC was established in 2025 to expand the company’s impact in the United States. The team is focused on introducing its 2024 US FDA approved product for use in the critical care setting, while building the infrastructure to support healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

Contact

Nina Roth, MAS

nina.roth@aop-health.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99487cf4-0396-4751-8656-1171d750959b