Distalmotion Secures Strategic Investment to Advance ASC Expansion of the DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System

Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion, the global MedTech company empowering access to robotic surgery in outpatient sites of care, today announced a strategic investment from Johnson & Johnson, through its corporate venture capital organization, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc (“JJDC”).

This investment follows the company’s successful 2025 closing of its $150M Series G round, led by Revival Healthcare Capital. Distalmotion focuses on the growing need for a purpose-built robotic platform designed for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

ASCs have emerged as the fastest growing US site of care segment in surgery. Preference for ASC convenience and quality, paired with payor policies that incentivize more cost-effective ASC-based care is driving the shift. As part of this dynamic, many ASCs are seeking to include soft tissue robotics in their surgical practice to support surgeon recruitment, patient attraction, and consistency of minimally invasive care.

DEXTER was developed with this outpatient setting in mind, purpose-built to meet the needs of busy ASCs with a small, mobile footprint, flexible workflows, open architecture, and instinctive design. In the US, DEXTER is cleared for use in adult inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy, and benign hysterectomy—three of the top five ambulatory procedures, representing more than 2.5M outpatient procedures1.

“DEXTER is compatible with existing medical technology, including visualization systems and other devices used in minimally invasive surgery, and this investment is an important step as the US site of care shifts out of the hospital” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion. “It reflects a clear understanding that the soft tissue robotics market is becoming increasingly segmented. ASCs require an approach that balances performance with efficiency, and DEXTER was designed to serve that environment.”

DEXTER has been successfully integrated into clinical practice across Europe and the United States, with more than 3,000 patients treated to date. With strong clinical momentum and the strategic backing of JJDC and existing investors, including Revival Healthcare Capital, Distalmotion enters the new year focused on execution to support surgeons, providers, and health systems as robotic surgery scales across outpatient sites of care.

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR). DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access, seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques as desired, and enhanced communication with OR teams.

DEXTER open architecture enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies, including visualization systems and advanced devices, for cost effective supply chain operations.

Its instinctive design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

Indications for use:

Europe: The Dexter L6 System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures. The system is indicated for adult use.

US: The Distalmotion Dexter L6 System is intended for use in laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and total benign hysterectomy as well as salpingo-oophorectomy. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older.

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, visit https://www.distalmotion.com/en-US and connect with us on LinkedIn/Twitter: @Distalmotion.

For media inquiries: press@distalmotion.com

