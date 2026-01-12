Grocery Outlet Enters Sixteenth State with Store Opening in Virginia

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced the upcoming opening of its store in Falls Church, Virginia. This store opening, slated for Feb. 12, 2026, will mark Grocery Outlet’s official entrance into Virginia and kick off a series of openings across the state.

The Virginia launch represents a key milestone in Grocery Outlet’s disciplined, long-term growth strategy, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to bringing Xtreme Value™ to new communities. Grocery Outlet is proud to be able to offer community members products at prices 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, especially in areas that had been or would otherwise be considered food deserts. Virginia customers will also enjoy unbeatable deals on a wide selection of premium wines.

“Extreme Value is coming to Virginia!” said Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Outlet. “We are thrilled to open our first Grocery Outlet store in Falls Church and give shoppers the best of both worlds: unbeatable treasure-hunt deals on unique finds and significant savings on everyday grocery essentials. This is all part of our commitment to helping families stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. We’re excited to continue that commitment in Virginia.”

With more than 560 stores open across the country, Grocery Outlet is constantly evaluating growth opportunities and helping consumers stretch their dollar on name-brand items.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ian Ferry

(510) 244-3703

iferry@cfgo.com

Ron Clark

(646) 776-0886

ron@ellipsista.com