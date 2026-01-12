Advisory Services Network Caps Banner 2025, Celebrates 15 Years and Surpasses $10.5 Billion in AUM

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisory Services Network (ASN), an Atlanta-based RIA platform serving independent financial advisors nationwide, reported a milestone year in 2025, celebrating its 15th anniversary and finishing the year with over $10.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), representing approximately $2.1 billion in net growth from the start of 2025.

The firm’s growth was driven by strong recruiting momentum and rising demand from advisors seeking independence without giving up access to institutional-quality infrastructure. In 2025, ASN added 19 new advisory groups as a result of the recruiting efforts driven by Trey Prescott, the firm’s Head of Business Development. Thus far 2026 is shaping up to be another stellar year with several groups already committed or in transition representing additional AUM of approximately $650 million.

“Advisors are intelligent people and they’ve realized over the last few years that a lot of what they’ve been sold when it comes to independence is a mirage,” says Trey. “Too often, it’s been ‘meet the new boss, same as the old boss,’ as they move from a wirehouse, IBD, bank, or existing IA to the aggregator firms backed by private equity. That’s not a path to true independence, and it’s too often not the best course of action for clients.”

ASN Founder and Managing Member Tom Prescott, a 45-year veteran of the industry, also credits ASN’s growth to the principles and mission on which the firm was built, including the belief that bigger is not always better.

“We didn’t build ASN to chase size or engineer outcomes,” he adds. “We built it with a mission to serve advisors who want to own their books of business, control their futures, and stay focused on their clients without having to manage all the infrastructure themselves. As we look to our next 15 years, it’s gratifying to see our growth continue to come from staying true to that mission and that philosophy.”

Founded in 2010, ASN has deliberately focused on supporting firms in the sub-$1 billion range, and often far smaller, providing them with the same caliber of services, technology, compliance, custodial access, and operational support which have historically been reserved for much larger organizations.

Rather than pursuing an acquisition-driven or roll-up strategy, ASN’s philosophy centers on enabling advisors to be true business owners; allowing them to own their firms, their brands, and their client relationships while ASN handles everything that is not client-facing.

That philosophy is increasingly resonating across the industry, especially with younger advisors.

“What’s changed is not just how many advisors are calling, it’s who is calling,” added Trey Prescott. “We’re hearing from younger advisors earlier in their careers who don’t want to wait ten or fifteen years to build something of their own. They want to be entrepreneurs now, and they want a partner who lets them grow without selling their business or giving up control. That shift is a big reason why our pipeline heading into 2026 is stronger than it’s ever been.”

The firm reports that the volume of conversations with prospective breakaway advisors is at record levels. The leadership team of ASN, including the father-and-son duo, believes this momentum reflects a broader shift in wealth management, as more advisors step away from traditional wirehouse, bank, and broker-dealer models in search of independence without selling, entrepreneurship without financial engineering, and scale without loss of control.

Adds Tom Prescott, “Everything we offer and everything we do is looked at through the lens of how we can best position an advisor for success. The advisor’s success is the true basis of our success. That’s what’s gotten ASN to this point and that’s a philosophy that’s at the core of what will drive the next phase of our growth.”

About Advisory Services Network

Founded in 2010 by industry veteran Tom Prescott, Advisory Services Network (ASN) was built with a mission to help financial advisors of all sizes achieve true independence and ownership. The Atlanta-based firm provides a turnkey, full-service platform for independent financial advisors who want to “own their independence” while keeping control of their firm, their brand, and their client relationships.

ASN supports more than 240 advisors across more than 150 independent practices nationwide and oversees approximately $10.5 billion in assets on its platform. By creating an offering that includes the custodial relationships, industry vendors, as well as the tech stack and taking on the operational, compliance, risk management, and administrative roles required to run a successful RIA, ASN allows independent advisors to focus on what matters most: client relationships and an advisor practice that is built to last. For more information visit advservnet.com.

Media contact: Jennifer Shapiro/Chris Sullivan Craft & Capital jennifer@craftandcapital.com



